HS Sports: Local schedule for Oct. 12
Local schedule

HS Sports: Local schedule for Oct. 12

HS Sports: Spectator policies for each Cumberland County school this fall

TODAY

BOYS SOCCER

6 — Northern at Hershey

6:30 — Cumberland Valley at State College

7 — CD East at Northern Lebanon

7:30 — Cedar Cliff at East Pennsboro

8 — Camp Hill at Big Spring

FIELD HOCKEY

4 — Red Land at Palmyra

6 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley

6:15 — Shippensburg at Northern

7 — Susquehanna Twp. at Boiling Springs

7 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin

7:30 — Hershey at East Pennsboro

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

5 — Northern at Middletown

6 — Big Spring at Mechanicsburg

6:15 — Boiling Springs at West Perry

6:45 — Trinity at Palmyra

