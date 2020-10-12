HS Sports: Local schedule for Oct. 12

TODAY
BOYS SOCCER
6 — Northern at Hershey
6:30 — Cumberland Valley at State College
7 — CD East at Northern Lebanon
7:30 — Cedar Cliff at East Pennsboro
8 — Camp Hill at Big Spring
FIELD HOCKEY
4 — Red Land at Palmyra
6 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley
6:15 — Shippensburg at Northern
7 — Susquehanna Twp. at Boiling Springs
7 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin
7:30 — Hershey at East Pennsboro
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
5 — Northern at Middletown
6 — Big Spring at Mechanicsburg
6:15 — Boiling Springs at West Perry
6:45 — Trinity at Palmyra
