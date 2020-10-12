 Skip to main content
HS Sports: Local schedule for Oct. 12-17
Local schedule

HS Sports: Local schedule for Oct. 12-17

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County:

MONDAY, OCT. 12

BOYS SOCCER

6 — Northern at Hershey

6:30 — Cumberland Valley at State College

7 — CD East at Northern Lebanon

7:30 — Cedar Cliff at East Pennsboro

8 — Camp Hill at Big Spring

FIELD HOCKEY

4 — Red Land at Palmyra

6 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley

6:15 — Shippensburg at Northern

7 — Susquehanna Twp. at Boiling Springs

7 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin

7:30 — Hershey at East Pennsboro

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

5 — Northern at Middletown

6 — Big Spring at Mechanicsburg

6:15 — Boiling Springs at West Perry

6:45 — Trinity at Palmyra

TUESDAY, OCT. 13

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 — Cedar Cliff at Red Land

4 — Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring

4 — Trinity at Susquehanna Twp.

6:30 — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt

6:30 — Northern at James Buchanan

6:30 — Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg

7 — Carlisle at Chambersburg

7 — Shippensburg at West Perry

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 — Red Land at Cedar Cliff

4 — West Perry at Shippensburg

6 — State College at Cumberland Valley

6:30 — Chambersburg at Carlisle

6:30 — James Buchanan at Northern

6:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at Trinity

6:30 — Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro

7 — Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim

7:30 — Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro

FIELD HOCKEY

6 — Red Land at Camp Hill

6:30 — Cedar Cliff at State College

7:45 — Newport at East Pennsboro

CROSS COUNTRY

4 — Trinity at Middletown

4:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at Cedar Cliff

4:30 — Carlisle at Central Dauphin

4:30 — Camp Hill, Northern, Covenant Christian at East Pennsboro

4:30 — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim

4:30 — Big Spring at James Buchanan

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

6 — State College at Cedar Cliff

6:15 — Steel-High at Boiling Springs

6:30 — Lower Dauphin at Carlisle

6:30 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg

6:30 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land

6:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Trinity

7 — Shippensburg at Northern

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14

FIELD HOCKEY

6:15 — Susquehanna Twp. at Camp Hill

7:15 — Northern at Boiling Springs

7:15 — Big Spring at Bishop McDevitt

7:15 — Carlisle at Cedar Cliff

7:30 — Shippensburg at Central Dauphin

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

6:15 — Red Land at Big Spring

THURSDAY, OCT. 15

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 — Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — State College at Carlisle

6 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

6:30 — Big Spring at Northern

6:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Trinity

7 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin

7:15 — Shippensburg at Boiling Springs

7:30 — Middletown at East Pennsboro

GIRLS SOCCER

4 — Northern at Big Spring

4 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

4 — Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg

4 — East Pennsboro at Middletown

6 — Boiling Springs at Shippensburg

6:30 — Trinity at Bishop McDevitt

6:30 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg

6:30 — Carlisle at State College

FIELD HOCKEY

4 — CD East at Carlisle

CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 — Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt

4:30 — Carlisle, Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County

4:30 — Middletown at Northern

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

6:15 — Shippensburg at Big Spring

6:30 — Cumberland Valley at Altoona

6:30 — Carlisle at Cedar Cliff

6:30 — Boiling Springs at Trinity

7 — Northern at Waynesboro

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

FOOTBALL

6 — Boiling Springs at Middletown

7 — Trinity at Big Spring

7 — Cumberland Valley at Bishop McDevitt

7 — State College at Carlisle

7 — Northern at Greencastle-Antrim

7 — Cedar Cliff at Palmyra

7 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land

7 — West Perry at Shippensburg

7 — Mechanicsburg at Susquehanna Twp.

7 — East Pennsboro at Waynesboro

FIELD HOCKEY

6 — Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

FOOTBALL

Noon — Camp Hill at Steel-High

BOYS SOCCER

10 a.m. — Central Dauphin at Carlisle

10 a.m. — Red Land at Cumberland Valley

10 a.m. — Boiling Springs at James Buchanan

10 a.m. — Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg

10 a.m. — Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg

10 a.m. — Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp.

10:30 a.m. — Trinity at Middletown

7 — Northern at West Perry

GIRLS SOCCER

10 a.m. — Susquehanna Twp. at Camp Hill

10 a.m. — Carlisle at Central Dauphin

10 a.m. — Cumberland Valley at Red Land

10:30 a.m. — Middletown at Trinity

11:15 a.m. — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim

4 — Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County

6:30 — James Buchanan at Boiling Springs

7 — West Perry at Northern

FIELD HOCKEY

10 a.m. — Shippensburg at CD East

10 a.m. — Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff

10 a.m. — Mechanicsburg at East Pennsboro

11 a.m. — West Perry at Northern

Noon — Red Land at Hershey

1:30 — Camp Hill at Boiling Springs

4 — State College at Carlisle

4:15 — Susquehanna Twp. at Big Spring

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

5:15 — Waynesboro at Cumberland Valley

LOCAL AUTO RACING

3 — 305 Sprints, Limited Late Models, 4-Cylinder Pure Stocks, at Port Royal Speedway

6 — Night of Champions, 410 Sprints, 358 Sprints, at Lincoln Speedway

