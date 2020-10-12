HS Sports: Local schedule for Oct. 12-17

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County:
MONDAY, OCT. 12
BOYS SOCCER
6 — Northern at Hershey
6:30 — Cumberland Valley at State College
7 — CD East at Northern Lebanon
7:30 — Cedar Cliff at East Pennsboro
8 — Camp Hill at Big Spring
FIELD HOCKEY
4 — Red Land at Palmyra
6 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley
6:15 — Shippensburg at Northern
7 — Susquehanna Twp. at Boiling Springs
7 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin
7:30 — Hershey at East Pennsboro
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
5 — Northern at Middletown
6 — Big Spring at Mechanicsburg
6:15 — Boiling Springs at West Perry
6:45 — Trinity at Palmyra
TUESDAY, OCT. 13
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 — Cedar Cliff at Red Land
4 — Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring
4 — Trinity at Susquehanna Twp.
6:30 — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt
6:30 — Northern at James Buchanan
6:30 — Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg
7 — Carlisle at Chambersburg
7 — Shippensburg at West Perry
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 — Red Land at Cedar Cliff
4 — West Perry at Shippensburg
6 — State College at Cumberland Valley
6:30 — Chambersburg at Carlisle
6:30 — James Buchanan at Northern
6:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at Trinity
6:30 — Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro
7 — Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim
7:30 — Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro
FIELD HOCKEY
6 — Red Land at Camp Hill
6:30 — Cedar Cliff at State College
7:45 — Newport at East Pennsboro
CROSS COUNTRY
4 — Trinity at Middletown
4:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at Cedar Cliff
4:30 — Carlisle at Central Dauphin
4:30 — Camp Hill, Northern, Covenant Christian at East Pennsboro
4:30 — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim
4:30 — Big Spring at James Buchanan
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
6 — State College at Cedar Cliff
6:15 — Steel-High at Boiling Springs
6:30 — Lower Dauphin at Carlisle
6:30 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg
6:30 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land
6:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Trinity
7 — Shippensburg at Northern
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14
FIELD HOCKEY
6:15 — Susquehanna Twp. at Camp Hill
7:15 — Northern at Boiling Springs
7:15 — Big Spring at Bishop McDevitt
7:15 — Carlisle at Cedar Cliff
7:30 — Shippensburg at Central Dauphin
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
6:15 — Red Land at Big Spring
THURSDAY, OCT. 15
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 — Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — State College at Carlisle
6 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley
6:30 — Big Spring at Northern
6:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Trinity
7 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin
7:15 — Shippensburg at Boiling Springs
7:30 — Middletown at East Pennsboro
GIRLS SOCCER
4 — Northern at Big Spring
4 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin
4 — Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg
4 — East Pennsboro at Middletown
6 — Boiling Springs at Shippensburg
6:30 — Trinity at Bishop McDevitt
6:30 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg
6:30 — Carlisle at State College
FIELD HOCKEY
4 — CD East at Carlisle
CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 — Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt
4:30 — Carlisle, Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County
4:30 — Middletown at Northern
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
6:15 — Shippensburg at Big Spring
6:30 — Cumberland Valley at Altoona
6:30 — Carlisle at Cedar Cliff
6:30 — Boiling Springs at Trinity
7 — Northern at Waynesboro
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
FOOTBALL
6 — Boiling Springs at Middletown
7 — Trinity at Big Spring
7 — Cumberland Valley at Bishop McDevitt
7 — State College at Carlisle
7 — Northern at Greencastle-Antrim
7 — Cedar Cliff at Palmyra
7 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land
7 — West Perry at Shippensburg
7 — Mechanicsburg at Susquehanna Twp.
7 — East Pennsboro at Waynesboro
FIELD HOCKEY
6 — Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
FOOTBALL
Noon — Camp Hill at Steel-High
BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m. — Central Dauphin at Carlisle
10 a.m. — Red Land at Cumberland Valley
10 a.m. — Boiling Springs at James Buchanan
10 a.m. — Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg
10 a.m. — Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg
10 a.m. — Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp.
10:30 a.m. — Trinity at Middletown
7 — Northern at West Perry
GIRLS SOCCER
10 a.m. — Susquehanna Twp. at Camp Hill
10 a.m. — Carlisle at Central Dauphin
10 a.m. — Cumberland Valley at Red Land
10:30 a.m. — Middletown at Trinity
11:15 a.m. — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim
4 — Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County
6:30 — James Buchanan at Boiling Springs
7 — West Perry at Northern
FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m. — Shippensburg at CD East
10 a.m. — Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff
10 a.m. — Mechanicsburg at East Pennsboro
11 a.m. — West Perry at Northern
Noon — Red Land at Hershey
1:30 — Camp Hill at Boiling Springs
4 — State College at Carlisle
4:15 — Susquehanna Twp. at Big Spring
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
5:15 — Waynesboro at Cumberland Valley
LOCAL AUTO RACING
3 — 305 Sprints, Limited Late Models, 4-Cylinder Pure Stocks, at Port Royal Speedway
6 — Night of Champions, 410 Sprints, 358 Sprints, at Lincoln Speedway
