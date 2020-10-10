HS Sports: Local schedule for Oct. 10-11

TODAY
DISTRICT 3 GOLF
10 a.m. — District 3 championships at Briarwood Golf Club
GIRLS TENNIS
Mid-Penn Class 2A Tennis Tournament, East Pennsboro HS
FOOTBALL
Noon — Trinity at Steel-High
BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m. — Shippensburg at Big Spring
10 a.m. — West Perry at Boiling Springs
10 a.m. — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin
10 a.m. — East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Twp.
4 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey
6:30 — Middletown at Camp Hill
6:30 — Carlisle at State College
TBA — Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg
GIRLS SOCCER
10 a.m. — Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff
10 a.m. — Susquehanna Twp. at East Pennsboro
10 a.m. — Big Spring at Shippensburg
10 a.m. — Boiling Springs at West Perry
4 — Camp Hill at Middletown
4:15 — State College at Carlisle
6:30 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley
6:30 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg
FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m. — Waynesboro at Shippensburg
2:30 — East Pennsboro at Lower Dauphin
5:45 — Red Land at Mechanicsburg
6:15 — CD East at Northern
LOCAL AUTO RACING
5 — World of Outlaw Sprint Car Series, PASS/IMCA 305 Sprints, at Port Royal Speedway
6 — Tractor Pull, at Lincoln Speedway
SUNDAY
No events scheduled.
