HS Sports: Local schedule for Oct. 10-11
alert
Local schedule

HS Sports: Local schedule for Oct. 10-11

HS Sports: Spectator policies for each Cumberland County school this fall

TODAY

DISTRICT 3 GOLF

10 a.m. — District 3 championships at Briarwood Golf Club

GIRLS TENNIS

Mid-Penn Class 2A Tennis Tournament, East Pennsboro HS

FOOTBALL

Noon — Trinity at Steel-High

BOYS SOCCER

10 a.m. — Shippensburg at Big Spring

10 a.m. — West Perry at Boiling Springs

10 a.m. — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

10 a.m. — East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Twp.

4 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey

6:30 — Middletown at Camp Hill

6:30 — Carlisle at State College

TBA — Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg

GIRLS SOCCER

10 a.m. — Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff

10 a.m. — Susquehanna Twp. at East Pennsboro

10 a.m. — Big Spring at Shippensburg

10 a.m. — Boiling Springs at West Perry

4 — Camp Hill at Middletown

4:15 — State College at Carlisle

6:30 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

6:30 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg

FIELD HOCKEY

10 a.m. — Waynesboro at Shippensburg

2:30 — East Pennsboro at Lower Dauphin

5:45 — Red Land at Mechanicsburg

6:15 — CD East at Northern

LOCAL AUTO RACING

5 — World of Outlaw Sprint Car Series, PASS/IMCA 305 Sprints, at Port Royal Speedway

6 — Tractor Pull, at Lincoln Speedway

SUNDAY

No events scheduled.

