HS Sports: Local schedule and what's being livestreamed Sept. 30

Editor's note: Livestreaming schedules subject to change based on schools' capabilities. The Sentinel will attempt to update the links and streaming offers as often as possible throughout the season.
TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
4, Mid-Penn Broadcasting — CD East at Shippensburg
4 — Big Spring at Susquehanna Twp.
4 — Northern at West Perry
4:15, Meridix — East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg
6:15, NFHS Network — Boiling Springs at Camp Hill
6:30 — Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley
6:30 — Carlisle at State College
7:15, NFHS Network — Hershey at Red Land
GIRLS TENNIS
4 — Red Land at Cumberland Valley
4 — Carlisle at Mechanicsburg
4 — East Pennsboro at Middletown
4 — Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp.
GIRLS GOLF
9 a.m. — Mid-Penn Girls Championship at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course
