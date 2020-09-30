 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Sports: Local schedule and what's being livestreamed Sept. 30
Local schedule

HS Sports: Local schedule and what's being livestreamed Sept. 30

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

Editor's note: Livestreaming schedules subject to change based on schools' capabilities. The Sentinel will attempt to update the links and streaming offers as often as possible throughout the season.

HS Sports: Spectator policies for each Cumberland County school this fall

TODAY

FIELD HOCKEY

4, Mid-Penn Broadcasting — CD East at Shippensburg

4 — Big Spring at Susquehanna Twp.

4 — Northern at West Perry

4:15, Meridix — East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg

6:15, NFHS Network — Boiling Springs at Camp Hill

6:30 — Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley

6:30 — Carlisle at State College

7:15, NFHS Network — Hershey at Red Land

GIRLS TENNIS

4 — Red Land at Cumberland Valley

4 — Carlisle at Mechanicsburg

4 — East Pennsboro at Middletown

4 — Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp.

GIRLS GOLF

9 a.m. — Mid-Penn Girls Championship at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Fall sports practices officially begin in Cumberland County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News