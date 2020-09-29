 Skip to main content
HS Sports: Local schedule and what's being livestreamed Sept. 29
Local schedule

Editor's note: Livestreaming schedules subject to change based on schools' capabilities. The Sentinel will attempt to update the links and streaming offers as often as possible throughout the season.

HS Sports: Spectator policies for each Cumberland County school this fall

TODAY

BOYS SOCCER

4 — Northern at Big Spring

4, NFHS Network — East Pennsboro at Middletown

6, YouTube — Boiling Springs at Shippensburg

6:30 — Red Land at Carlisle

6:30 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg

6:30 — Cedar Cliff at State College

GIRLS SOCCER

10 a.m. — Middletown at East Pennsboro

3:45, NFHS Network — State College at Cedar Cliff

3:45, NFHS Network — Carlisle at Red Land

4 — Shippensburg at Boiling Springs

6:30 — Big Spring at Northern

7, YouTube — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin

CROSS COUNTRY

4:30 — Shippensburg at Boiling Springs

4:30 — Chambersburg, State College at Cumberland Valley

4:30 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg

4:30 — Middletown at Northern

4:30 — Lower Dauphin, Red Land at Palmyra

4:30 — East Pennsboro at Trinity

GIRLS TENNIS

4 — Carlisle at CD East

4 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

5, YouTube — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin

5:30, Sportscope — Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley

6, NFHS Network — Altoona at Cedar Cliff

6, YouTube — Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim

6:15 — Bishop McDevitt at Boiling Springs

6:15, YouTube — Waynesboro at Shippensburg

6:30 — Hershey at Carlisle

6:30, NFHS Network — Trinity at CD East

6:45 — Red Land at Palmyra

7, YouTube — West Perry at Northern

