HS Sports: Local schedule and what's being livestreamed Sept. 28

Editor's note: Livestreaming schedules subject to change based on schools' capabilities. The Sentinel will attempt to update the links and streaming offers as often as possible throughout the season.
TODAY
BOYS SOCCER
3:45, Facebook — Cumberland Valley at Red Land
7:45, YouTube — Trinity at Bishop McDevitt
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45, NFHS Network — Susquenita at Cedar Cliff
6, Sportscope — Red Land at Cumberland Valley
6:30, Facebook — Bishop McDevitt at Trinity
FIELD HOCKEY
4, YouTube — Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County
4, YouTube — Northern at Shippensburg
4 — Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp.
4:15 — Bishop McDevitt at Big Spring
4:15 — East Pennsboro at Hershey
5:30, Meridix — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg
7:15, NFHS Network — Palmyra at Red Land
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 — Middletown at Camp Hill
4 — Trinity at Bishop McDevitt
4 — Chambersburg at Carlisle
4 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff
4 — Mechanicsburg at Chambersburg
4 — James Buchanan at East Pennsboro
4 — Lower Dauphin at Northern
4 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra
4 — Mifflin County at Red Land
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
6, YouTube — Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim
6:30, NFHS Network — Steel-High at Red Land
6:30 — Middletown at Trinity
7:30, YouTube — Palmyra at Northern
BOYS GOLF
9:30 a.m. — Mid-Penn Boys Championship at Royal Manchester Golf Links
