HS Sports: Local schedule and what's being livestreamed Sept. 28
Local schedule

HS Sports: Local schedule and what's being livestreamed Sept. 28

Editor's note: Livestreaming schedules subject to change based on schools' capabilities. The Sentinel will attempt to update the links and streaming offers as often as possible throughout the season.

TODAY

BOYS SOCCER

3:45, Facebook — Cumberland Valley at Red Land

7:45, YouTube — Trinity at Bishop McDevitt

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45, NFHS Network — Susquenita at Cedar Cliff

6, Sportscope — Red Land at Cumberland Valley

6:30, Facebook — Bishop McDevitt at Trinity

FIELD HOCKEY

4, YouTube — Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County

4, YouTube — Northern at Shippensburg

4 — Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp.

4:15 — Bishop McDevitt at Big Spring

4:15 — East Pennsboro at Hershey

5:30, Meridix — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg

7:15, NFHS Network — Palmyra at Red Land

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 — Middletown at Camp Hill

4 — Trinity at Bishop McDevitt

4 — Chambersburg at Carlisle

4 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff

4 — Mechanicsburg at Chambersburg

4 — James Buchanan at East Pennsboro

4 — Lower Dauphin at Northern

4 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra

4 — Mifflin County at Red Land

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

6, YouTube — Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim

6:30, NFHS Network — Steel-High at Red Land

6:30 — Middletown at Trinity

7:30, YouTube — Palmyra at Northern

BOYS GOLF

9:30 a.m. — Mid-Penn Boys Championship at Royal Manchester Golf Links

