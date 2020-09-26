 Skip to main content
HS Sports: Local schedule and what's being livestreamed Sept. 26-27
Local schedule

HS Sports: Local schedule and what's being livestreamed Sept. 26-27

Editor's note: Livestreaming schedules subject to change based on schools' capabilities. The Sentinel will attempt to update the links and streaming offers as often as possible throughout the season.

TODAY

BOYS SOCCER

10 a.m. — Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro

10 a.m., YouTube — West Perry at Shippensburg

10 a.m., Facebook — Susquehanna Twp. at Trinity

11:15 a.m., YouTube — Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim

3, Vimeo — Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro

6:30 — James Buchanan at Northern

GIRLS SOCCER

10 a.m. — Trinity at Susquehanna Twp.

11 a.m. — Northern at James Buchanan

6, YouTube — Shippensburg at West Perry

6:30, Meridix — Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg

7, YouTube — Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring

FIELD HOCKEY

10 a.m. — Mechanicsburg at Big Spring

Boiling Springs Tournament

9 a.m. — Boiling Springs vs. Greencastle-Antrim

10:30 a.m. — East Pennsboro vs. Bishop McDevitt

Noon — Consolation

1:30 — Championship

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

11:30 a.m., YouTube — Northern at Shippensburg

8 a.m. — Cumberland Valley Tournament

Cumberland Valley, State College

LOCAL AUTO RACING

6 — Dirt Nationals for Central PA Legends, 358 Sprints, at Lincoln Speedway

SUNDAY

No events scheduled.

