HS Sports: Local schedule and what's being livestreamed Sept. 26-27

Editor's note: Livestreaming schedules subject to change based on schools' capabilities. The Sentinel will attempt to update the links and streaming offers as often as possible throughout the season.
TODAY
BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m. — Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro
10 a.m., YouTube — West Perry at Shippensburg
10 a.m., Facebook — Susquehanna Twp. at Trinity
11:15 a.m., YouTube — Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim
3, Vimeo — Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro
6:30 — James Buchanan at Northern
GIRLS SOCCER
10 a.m. — Trinity at Susquehanna Twp.
11 a.m. — Northern at James Buchanan
6, YouTube — Shippensburg at West Perry
6:30, Meridix — Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg
7, YouTube — Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring
FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m. — Mechanicsburg at Big Spring
Boiling Springs Tournament
9 a.m. — Boiling Springs vs. Greencastle-Antrim
10:30 a.m. — East Pennsboro vs. Bishop McDevitt
Noon — Consolation
1:30 — Championship
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
11:30 a.m., YouTube — Northern at Shippensburg
8 a.m. — Cumberland Valley Tournament
Cumberland Valley, State College
LOCAL AUTO RACING
6 — Dirt Nationals for Central PA Legends, 358 Sprints, at Lincoln Speedway
SUNDAY
No events scheduled.
