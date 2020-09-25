 Skip to main content
HS Sports: Local schedule and what's being livestreamed Sept. 25
Local schedule

Editor's note: Livestreaming schedules subject to change based on schools' capabilities. The Sentinel will attempt to update the links and streaming offers as often as possible throughout the season.

HS Sports: Spectator policies for each Cumberland County school this fall

TODAY

FOOTBALL

6:30, NFHS Network — Berks Catholic at Cedar Cliff

7 — Cumberland Valley at Altoona

7, YouTube — James Buchanan at Big Spring

7 — Susquenita at Boiling Springs

7 — Line Mountain at Camp Hill

7, YouTube — Northern at East Pennsboro

7, YouTube — Red Land at Hershey

7, Meridix — West Perry at Mechanicsburg

7, Facebook — Newport at Trinity

7, Vimeo — Shippensburg at Waynesboro

GIRLS SOCCER

4, YouTube — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt

CROSS COUNTRY

4:30 — Trinity at Bishop McDevitt

GIRLS TENNIS

4 — Cedar Cliff at CD East

4 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley

4 — Trinity at James Buchanan

4, YouTube — Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County

4 — Palmyra at Red Land

LOCAL AUTO RACING

6 — Dirt Nationals for Central PA Legends, 305 Sprints, at Lincoln Speedway

7:30 — 410 Sprints World of Outlaws Tune Up, Hoosier Diamond Series, 358 Sprints, at Williams Grove Speedway

