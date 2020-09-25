HS Sports: Local schedule and what's being livestreamed Sept. 25

Editor's note: Livestreaming schedules subject to change based on schools' capabilities. The Sentinel will attempt to update the links and streaming offers as often as possible throughout the season.
TODAY
FOOTBALL
6:30, NFHS Network — Berks Catholic at Cedar Cliff
7 — Cumberland Valley at Altoona
7, YouTube — James Buchanan at Big Spring
7 — Susquenita at Boiling Springs
7 — Line Mountain at Camp Hill
7, YouTube — Northern at East Pennsboro
7, YouTube — Red Land at Hershey
7, Meridix — West Perry at Mechanicsburg
7, Facebook — Newport at Trinity
7, Vimeo — Shippensburg at Waynesboro
GIRLS SOCCER
4, YouTube — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt
CROSS COUNTRY
4:30 — Trinity at Bishop McDevitt
GIRLS TENNIS
4 — Cedar Cliff at CD East
4 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley
4 — Trinity at James Buchanan
4, YouTube — Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County
4 — Palmyra at Red Land
LOCAL AUTO RACING
6 — Dirt Nationals for Central PA Legends, 305 Sprints, at Lincoln Speedway
7:30 — 410 Sprints World of Outlaws Tune Up, Hoosier Diamond Series, 358 Sprints, at Williams Grove Speedway
