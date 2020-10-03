 Skip to main content
HS Sports: Local schedule and what's being livestreamed Oct. 3-4
Local schedule

HS Sports: Local schedule and what's being livestreamed Oct. 3-4

Editor's note: Livestreaming schedules subject to change based on schools' capabilities. The Sentinel will attempt to update the links and streaming offers as often as possible throughout the season.

HS Sports: Spectator policies for each Cumberland County school this fall

TODAY

BOYS SOCCER

10 a.m. — James Buchanan at Big Spring

10 a.m. — Red Land at Cedar Cliff

10 a.m. — State College at Cumberland Valley

10 a.m. — Northern at Shippensburg

11:30 a.m. — Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim

2 — Chambersburg at Carlisle

7:30 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro

GIRLS SOCCER

10 a.m. — Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs

6:30 — East Pennsboro at Camp Hill

6:30 — Shippensburg at Northern

6:30 — Cumberland Valley at State College

7 — Carlisle at Chambersburg

7 — Big Spring at James Buchanan

TBA — Cedar Cliff at Red Land

FIELD HOCKEY

10 a.m. — Chambersburg at Carlisle

10 a.m. — Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff

10 a.m. — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

10 a.m. — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra

11 a.m. — Greencastle-Antrim at Northern

2 — Red Land at East Pennsboro

2:45 — Greenwood at Boiling Springs

4 — Camp Hill at Big Spring

4 — Shippensburg at West Perry

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m. — Carlisle at Big Spring

11:30 a.m. — Boiling Springs at Northern

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7:30 — National Open World of Outlaws Sprints, at Williams Grove Speedway

SUNDAY

No events scheduled.

