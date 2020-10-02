 Skip to main content
HS Sports: Local schedule and what's being livestreamed Oct. 2
HS Sports: Local schedule and what's being livestreamed Oct. 2

Editor's note: Livestreaming schedules subject to change based on schools' capabilities. The Sentinel will attempt to update the links and streaming offers as often as possible throughout the season.

HS Sports: Spectator policies for each Cumberland County school this fall

TODAY

FOOTBALL

7 — Camp Hill at Big Spring

7 — Carlisle at Chambersburg

7 — CD East at Cumberland Valley

7 — Cedar Cliff at Hershey

7 — Palmyra at Red Land

7 — Mechanicsburg at Shippensburg

7 — Boiling Springs at Trinity

7 — Northern at West Perry

7 — Fleetwood at East Pennsboro

GIRLS TENNIS

4 — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt

4 — Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley

4 — Camp Hill at James Buchanan

4 — CD East at Northern

4 — Carlisle at Palmyra

4 — Central Dauphin at Red Land

4 — Trinity at Susquehanna Twp.

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7:30 — National Open World of Outlaws Sprints, at Williams Grove Speedway

