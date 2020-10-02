HS Sports: Local schedule and what's being livestreamed Oct. 2

Editor's note: Livestreaming schedules subject to change based on schools' capabilities. The Sentinel will attempt to update the links and streaming offers as often as possible throughout the season.
TODAY
FOOTBALL
7 — Camp Hill at Big Spring
7 — Carlisle at Chambersburg
7 — CD East at Cumberland Valley
7 — Cedar Cliff at Hershey
7 — Palmyra at Red Land
7 — Mechanicsburg at Shippensburg
7 — Boiling Springs at Trinity
7 — Northern at West Perry
7 — Fleetwood at East Pennsboro
GIRLS TENNIS
4 — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt
4 — Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley
4 — Camp Hill at James Buchanan
4 — CD East at Northern
4 — Carlisle at Palmyra
4 — Central Dauphin at Red Land
4 — Trinity at Susquehanna Twp.
LOCAL AUTO RACING
7:30 — National Open World of Outlaws Sprints, at Williams Grove Speedway
