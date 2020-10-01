 Skip to main content
HS Sports: Local schedule and what's being livestreamed Oct. 1
Local schedule

HS Sports: Local schedule and what's being livestreamed Oct. 1

Editor's note: Livestreaming schedules subject to change based on schools' capabilities. The Sentinel will attempt to update the links and streaming offers as often as possible throughout the season.

HS Sports: Spectator policies for each Cumberland County school this fall

TODAY

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 — Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff

3:45 — Chambersburg at Red Land

4 — Mechanicsburg at Mifflin County

6:30 — Carlisle at Big Spring

6:30 — West Perry at Northern

6:30 — Middletown at Trinity

7 — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim

7:15 — James Buchanan at Boiling Springs

7:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at Camp Hill

GIRLS SOCCER

4 — Red Land at Chambersburg

4 — Trinity at Middletown

6 — Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley

6:30 — Mifflin County at Mechanicsburg

6:30 — Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp.

7 — Boiling Springs at James Buchanan

7 — Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg

7 — Northern at West Perry

CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 — Trinity at Camp Hill

4 — Big Spring, West Perry at Shippensburg

4:30 — State College at Carlisle

4:30 — Central Dauphin, Cumberland Valley at CD East

4:30 — Lower Dauphin, Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff

4:30 — Bishop McDevitt, Middletown, Newport at East Pennsboro

4:30 — Red Land, Susquehanna Twp. at Hershey

4:30 — Boiling Springs, Greencastle-Antrim at James Buchanan

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 — East Pennsboro at Camp Hill

4 — Lower Dauphin at Carlisle

4 — Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff

4 — Cumberland Valley at Northern

4 — Hershey at Red Land

4 — Middletown at Trinity

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

5 — Red Land at Hershey

6 — Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff

6 — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim

6:15 — West Perry at Big Spring

6:15 — Middletown at Boiling Springs

6:15 — Northern at James Buchanan

6:30 — Mechanicsburg at Carlisle

