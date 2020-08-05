HS Sports: Lancaster-Lebanon League delays start of fall sports season

The Lancaster-Lebanon League has decided to delay the start of its fall sports season after a Lancaster Lebanon Secondary Schools Association meeting Wednesday morning.
According to the L-L League website, the delay of fall sports was approved by a 19-6 vote during the meeting. The first practice for fall sports will be Set. 4, with golf being the lone exception, which starts Aug. 17. Heat acclimation for football will start Aug. 31.
The league is the second in District 3 to announce a delayed start this week after the PIAA a week ago offered two possible delayed start schedules.
The Mid-Penn Conference voted to move the start of fall sports to Sept. 4, pending school board approval. All sports except golf and tennis will be required to hold 15 practices before official play, pushing the potential start for fall sports to Sept. 24. The Mid-Penn is having a meeting Thursday morning at Cumberland Valley High School to go over further details, including schedules.
The Reading Eagle reported this week the Berks County Interscholastic Athletics Association is split on whether to delay the start of its season. At present schools are operating independently. The York-Adams Interscholastic Athletics Association has not announced a decision yet either.
District 3 has its next board meeting Monday at 9 a.m. on Zoom.
Breaking it down: Key points to know from PIAA's 26-page return-to-competition guidelines for fall sports
50 states, 50 different plans: How PIAA, other state high school associations are approaching fall sports during pandemic
HS Sports: Levine says guidelines for fans at games expected Wednesday; Maryland postpones all sports through 2020
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!