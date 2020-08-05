HS Sports: Lancaster-Lebanon League delays start of fall sports season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lancaster-Lebanon League has decided to delay the start of its fall sports season after a Lancaster Lebanon Secondary Schools Association meeting Wednesday morning.

According to the L-L League website, the delay of fall sports was approved by a 19-6 vote during the meeting. The first practice for fall sports will be Set. 4, with golf being the lone exception, which starts Aug. 17. Heat acclimation for football will start Aug. 31.

The league is the second in District 3 to announce a delayed start this week after the PIAA a week ago offered two possible delayed start schedules.

The Mid-Penn Conference voted to move the start of fall sports to Sept. 4, pending school board approval. All sports except golf and tennis will be required to hold 15 practices before official play, pushing the potential start for fall sports to Sept. 24. The Mid-Penn is having a meeting Thursday morning at Cumberland Valley High School to go over further details, including schedules.