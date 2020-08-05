You have permission to edit this article.
HS Sports: Lancaster-Lebanon League delays start of fall sports season
HS Sports: Lancaster-Lebanon League delays start of fall sports season

Cumberland Valley’s Hailey Selkirk, left, and Hempfield’s Anika Haski scramble to get control of a loose ball during the first half in the District 3 Class 4A championship April 29, 2019 at Hersheypark Stadium.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League has decided to delay the start of its fall sports season after a Lancaster Lebanon Secondary Schools Association meeting Wednesday morning.

According to the L-L League website, the delay of fall sports was approved by a 19-6 vote during the meeting. The first practice for fall sports will be Set. 4, with golf being the lone exception, which starts Aug. 17. Heat acclimation for football will start Aug. 31.

The league is the second in District 3 to announce a delayed start this week after the PIAA a week ago offered two possible delayed start schedules. 

The Mid-Penn Conference voted to move the start of fall sports to Sept. 4, pending school board approval. All sports except golf and tennis will be required to hold 15 practices before official play, pushing the potential start for fall sports to Sept. 24. The Mid-Penn is having a meeting Thursday morning at Cumberland Valley High School to go over further details, including schedules.

HS Sports: Mid-Penn Conference delaying all fall sports to Sept. 4

The Reading Eagle reported this week the Berks County Interscholastic Athletics Association is split on whether to delay the start of its season. At present schools are operating independently. The York-Adams Interscholastic Athletics Association has not announced a decision yet either.

District 3 has its next board meeting Monday at 9 a.m. on Zoom. 

