HS Sports: How athletic directors have been preparing while waiting for safety guidelines from PIAA, state

A typical June for Seth Pehanich is “low-key time” — it might involve vacation and extra time with his 5-year-old.
Around July 4, the Mechanicsburg athletic director would really begin focusing on the upcoming athletic seasons, tackling the myriad responsibilities to get football, soccer and other sports ready for the coming year.
“That’s in a normal summer,” he said Tuesday afternoon in the midst of a rather atypical summer.
Pehanich, like the rest of the state’s ADs, is awaiting word from the PIAA and Department of Health as to how high school sports can resume offseason workouts and the 2020-21 seasons. Those guidelines may arrive Wednesday; Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday they were expected in the next two days but were not released Tuesday.
Athletic directors have spent the last few weeks preparing for the unpreparable. There have been no leaks about what the guidelines might look like, and without even a rough outline to work on, Pehanich and others don’t exactly know how to plan.
HS Field Hockey: Mechanicsburg is itching to get back to practice after months of talking, working out digitally
When the guidelines are finally released, he said, Pehanich hopes to get clarity on: “How much is on the school district and on the athletic directors [to set their own policies], and how much is this how we’re doing it from the PIAA and state standpoint?”
But ADs are trying to get a jump nonetheless.
Cedar Cliff AD John Kosydar has been working on guidelines for the school for the return to practice. He and his team have been working on safety, putting an emphasis right now on sanitization and cleaning protocols and providing guidance on “what activities are permitted as we phase our way back into training and eventually full practices and games.”
“We need to secure necessary items to help with providing a sanitized environment and any necessary health screening methods we might choose to incorporate [like temperature checks],” Kosydar said in an email. “To help with this task we included the coaches in the conversation via a Google Sheet so they could add information specific to their sport and to get their thoughts on what activities they could safely do whether we allow smaller or larger numbers.”
Masks will be “part of our life here,” Pehanich said, and Mechanicsburg is working to make sure every athlete has their own water bottle. He also said he spent time planning for social distancing.
The rush to return: How Pennsylvania’s reopening plan for high school sports compares to other states
“We know exactly how many people can be on a bus that are 6 feet apart,” he said. “We know how many people can be in a classroom.”
Pehanich is relying heavily on Sandy Zettlemoyer, the Wildcats’ athletic trainer, to make sure the department is following recommended health guidelines. That will continue when teams can resume offseason activities in the coming days or weeks — fall preseason practices begin Aug. 10, and football’s opening day is set for late August at this point — with Pehanich also relaying information to his coaches.
“I also know there exists a big difference between preseason training and actual practices and games, and the challenge each presents,” Kosydar said. “But I’m very glad we are continuing to press forward. I also anticipate things to be extremely fluid with the need to be flexible to changes good and bad that will come our way.”
Kosydar and Pehanich are not alone. All of the state’s athletic directors are in the same position. ADs within District 3 and the Mid-Penn Conference have talked during and outside of monthly meetings, sharing ideas as each grapples with their own unique set of challenges.
“The nicest thing about this is many AD’s have collaborated both in Pa. and nationwide, and have shared resources to aid one another in creating guidelines,” Kosydar said. “It’s often said, ‘Stronger together.’”
Diamond anniversary: 75 years ago, a Camp Hill golfer won the PIAA championship ... over Arnold Palmer
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520
Email Mallory Merda at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!