HS Sports: How athletic directors have been preparing while waiting for safety guidelines from PIAA, state

Cedar Cliff AD John Kosydar has been working on guidelines for the school for the return to practice. He and his team have been working on safety, putting an emphasis right now on sanitization and cleaning protocols and providing guidance on “what activities are permitted as we phase our way back into training and eventually full practices and games.”

“We need to secure necessary items to help with providing a sanitized environment and any necessary health screening methods we might choose to incorporate [like temperature checks],” Kosydar said in an email. “To help with this task we included the coaches in the conversation via a Google Sheet so they could add information specific to their sport and to get their thoughts on what activities they could safely do whether we allow smaller or larger numbers.”

Masks will be “part of our life here,” Pehanich said, and Mechanicsburg is working to make sure every athlete has their own water bottle. He also said he spent time planning for social distancing.

“We know exactly how many people can be on a bus that are 6 feet apart,” he said. “We know how many people can be in a classroom.”