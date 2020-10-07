HS Sports Highlights:

HS Boys Soccer
- Camp Hill defeated Trinity 5-4 in a Mid-Penn Capital Division game Thursday. No further details were available at press time.
HS Field Hockey
- Boiling Springs used a 12-2 advantage in shots on goal for a 6-0 win over Big Spring Wednesday. Anna Chamberlin and Kara Dale each had a pair of goals for the Bubblers, while Zoe Collins and Shae Bennett added solo goals.
- Hope Rose scored seven goals to power Central Dauphin past Carlisle 10-0 in a Commonwealth matchup Thursday. The Rams held a 28-0 advantage in shots and a 17-0 advantage in corners. The Herd had 20 saves in goal, with Olivia Renault turning in 14 and Macenzie Mulholland six.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!