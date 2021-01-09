HS Sports Highlights: Youngest Jekot sisters play first varsity game together, score 35 combined in Cumberland Valley victory

Julie and Jillian Jekot made their Cumberland Valley girls basketball debut as a pair Saturday, scoring a combined 35 points to lead the Eagles to a dominant 67-35 victory over Governor Mifflin.
Julia, the senior La Salle commit, popped in 22 points with four 3's. And Jillian, a freshman, chipped in 13 points and a trio of triples.
Jillian's debut makes it three separate pairs of Jekot sisters to play at the same time in CV. Katie and Kelly played together, then Katie and Julie, and now Julie and Jillian.
Senior forward Abbie Miller, recently committed to Shippensburg University, dropped 17 points in the victory.
- Cedar Cliff's balanced offense was on full display in a season-opening 57-31 win over Susquehannock. Eliana Hosey and Taylor Ferraro had nine points each; Ryan Kaercher, Samantha Reilly and Natalie Uibel each had eight points; and Julia Hoffman chipped in seven.
- McKenna Nugent led East Pennsboro with 10 points, but the Panthers fell 37-27 to Northern Lebanon in the season opener.
HS Boys Basketball
- Cumberland Valley got 13 points from Elon commit Sam Sherry and 10 points from Ben Drury in a 46-43 season-opening road win Saturday over Governor Mifflin. Sherry knocked down a pair of 3's, as did Max Krevsky (8 points).
- Mechanicsburg hung on tight against Mid-Penn Colonial favorite Northern, but the Polar Bears improved to 2-0 with a 62-56 win. The Wildcats (1-1) got a game-high 24 points from junior Lukas Rhodes, and Tyree Morris chipped in 16. Tyler Weary was one of four P-Bears in double figures, finishing with 19 points and four 3-pointers. Jordan Heisey (17), Nate McGill (11) and Alec Welshans (10) also reached the benchmark.
- Tyler Houser kicked off Cedar Cliff's season with a 15-point effort. The Colts beat Gettysburg 62-27 rout as a result. Charlie Werner chipped in 12 points and Ayden Frey added 11 for the Colts, who allowed just nine made buckets.
HS Wrestling
- Cumberland Valley fell 31-23 against Williamsport in the Williamsport Tri-Meet. Spenser Machemer (152) got things started for the Eagles with a technical fall victory over Santino White in 4:00. Jacob Lucas (285) tallied the 3-1 decision over Charles Crews, Noah Groelly (113) won by 10-6 decision over Luke Segraves and Waylon Kitzmiller (120) got the 13-6 decision over Alex Randell.
- In a match full of more than a few forfeits, Shippensburg started the season off on the right foot with a 46-18 win over West York. Avian Vazquez (172) got the fall over Seamus McNicholas in 4:36 and Diesel Koser (215) pinned Eli Lawless in 3:31.