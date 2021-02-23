HS Sports Highlights: Trinity's Ava Stevenson explodes for 37 in win, reaches 1,000 career points

Ava Stevenson had a career performance on a milestone night.

The Trinity senior scored a career-best 37 points Tuesday night, reaching 1,000 points for her career easily. The William & Mary commit entered the night needing 25 points to reach the plateau and did so with plenty to spare on her home court at Trinity High School.

Stevenson buried six 3-pointers in the 92-33 blowout victory over Steel-High, continuing Trinity's torrid pace all season. She scored the 25 she needed by halftime, pocketing 19 in the first quarter alone. She added 12 more in the fourth quarter.

In a rarity for any season, Stevenson is the sixth Cumberland County player this season to reach the milestone, boys or girls. Mechanicsburg's Talia Gilliard, Shippensburg's Tori Rumbaugh and Cumberland Valley's Julie Jekot cleared the threshold on the girls side, joined by boys players Matt Ward (Big Spring) and Jayden Statum (Shippensburg).

Natalie Freed contributed 11 points and Jocelyn Dorcey nine in the win. The Shamrocks drained 10 3's.