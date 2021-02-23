HS Sports Highlights: Trinity's Ava Stevenson explodes for 37 in win, reaches 1,000 career points

Ava Stevenson had a career performance on a milestone night.
The Trinity senior scored a career-best 37 points Tuesday night, reaching 1,000 points for her career easily. The William & Mary commit entered the night needing 25 points to reach the plateau and did so with plenty to spare on her home court at Trinity High School.
Stevenson buried six 3-pointers in the 92-33 blowout victory over Steel-High, continuing Trinity's torrid pace all season. She scored the 25 she needed by halftime, pocketing 19 in the first quarter alone. She added 12 more in the fourth quarter.
In a rarity for any season, Stevenson is the sixth Cumberland County player this season to reach the milestone, boys or girls. Mechanicsburg's Talia Gilliard, Shippensburg's Tori Rumbaugh and Cumberland Valley's Julie Jekot cleared the threshold on the girls side, joined by boys players Matt Ward (Big Spring) and Jayden Statum (Shippensburg).
Natalie Freed contributed 11 points and Jocelyn Dorcey nine in the win. The Shamrocks drained 10 3's.
- Boiling Springs struggled to knock down shots and Big Spring cruised to a 47-5 victory at Boiling Springs High School. Ava Wilson led the Bulldogs with 10 points, and Laney Noreika and Emilee Sullivan each had seven. Julia Steel led the Bubblers with three points.
- Cedar Cliff for the second straight night to Lower Dauphin, 38-33, nearly the exact same score as the night before. Sydney Weyant was the Colts' top scorer with nine points. The Colts loss ensured Mechanicsburg claimed at least a share of the Mid-Penn Keystone title. The Colts can still tie if the Wildcats lose Wednesday against Mifflin County.
- Carlee Collier scored 10 points and Courtnee Collier nine in Red Land's 41-22 loss to Hershey.
HS Boys Basketball
- Mechanicsburg's defense suffocated Mifflin County in a 49-24 road victory Tuesday, the third time this season the Wildcats held a team under 25 points. Lukas Rhodes led the offensive effort with 17 points, while Nick Morrison and Tyree Morris chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the playoff-bound Wildcats.
- Lower Dauphin clinched the Mid-Penn Keystone title thanks to solid defense in a 66-37 victory over Cedar Cliff, which up until a week ago had been unbeaten. Tyler Houser led the Colts with 12 points, and Ayden Frey added 10, but the Falcons countered with four players in double figures.
- Adnan Sbai had a career night, dropping 31 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough in East Pennsboro's 82-67 loss to Susquehanna Township. Devin Shellenberger added 24 in the losing effort, knocking down four 3's. Michael Marable (27 points) and Kevin Coleman (25) paced Township.
HS Swimming
- Fresh off an impressive performance four days prior at the Mid-Penn Championships, East Pennsboro's Kil sisters led a comfortable 99-65 win over Trinity on Tuesday. Sam Kil contributed with wins in the 200 individual medley (2:12.67) and 100 backstroke (1:00.68), and Isabella notched a win in the 50 free (25.04). Both aided the 200 free relay (1:43.44) and 400 free relay (3:53.69). Kari Powell picked up wins in the 500 freestyle (5:42), 100 breaststroke (1:07.12) and 200 medley relay (1:59.34) for Trinity's girls. The boys portion belonged to Trinity, 121-17, with Lee Ryan providing wins in the 200 medley relay (1:59.74), 200 free (1:53.70), 50 free (23.95) and 400 free relay (3:33.58). Nick Shelley chipped in with victories in the 200 IM (2:12.50), 100 free (53.20) and 400 free relay.
Monday Highlights
- Trey Martin scored a game-high 24 points, but Boiling Springs boys basketball lost to Waynesboro 61-47. It's the Bubblers' fifth loss in their last six. Drew VonStein contributed 12 points in the loss.
- Red Land girls basketball earned its second victory of the season, beating York County Tech 66-59. Carlee Collier led the way with 16 points, going 14-of-21 from the foul line. Zayda Crumpton and Heather Sholley each had 14 points.
- Shippensburg boys basketball beat Greencastle-Antrim 75-62 thanks to a dominating 32-point night from big man Anthony Smith. The junior, who picked up a handful of Division I football offers over the weekend, knocked down 14 shots in the win. Jayden Statum added 16 points.
- Elaina Hosey scored a game-high 10 points in Cedar Cliff girls basketball's 39-33 loss to Lower Dauphin. Ryan Kaercher added seven points.
- Adnan Sbai scored 15 points and Devin Shellenberger 14 in East Pennsboro boys basketball's 47-42 loss to Middletown.
- East Pennsboro's girls team popped Middletown 57-43, with three players in double figures. Gabby Rentschler led the effort with 17 points, while Alexis Erdman added 14 and Josie Bianchi 13.