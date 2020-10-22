HS Sports Highlights: Trinity girls soccer head coach Terry Mull notches 300th career win with victory over East Pennsboro

Trinity's Terry Mull notched a huge career milestone with her 300th win Thursday — a 2-0 victory over East Pennsboro.
Mull is in her 18th season and entered 2020 with 295 career wins. The Shamrocks are 5-4 so far this season, putting Mull's career record at 300-95-10. That includes three straight PIAA championships in the mid-2010s.
Jess Knaub tallied both goals for the Shamrocks, with Jordan Ritter picking up an assist and Erin Gnall making four saves in net.
- Emily Mashinski's hat trick helped lead Cumberland Valley girls soccer to a shut out 5-0 over Cedar Cliff. Ella Steinbrook and Lauren Chang each had a goal in the win.
- Ava Brackett's goal was enough to lift Camp Hill over Bishop McDevitt 1-0. Bella Hoffer had the assist on the goal.
- Nancy Soccio scored Big Spring's lone goal in a loss to West Perry 3-1. Camryn Smeigh scored two goals for the Mustangs in the win.
- Red Land and Chambersburg girls soccer battled it out to a 2-2 tie through two OT periods. Carlee Collier tallied both goals for the Patriots.
Boys Soccer
- Liam Raney played hero for Camp Hill in a 2-1 win on overtime to get the win 2-1 over Bishop McDevitt. Nick Lamay tallied the first goal to tie it.
- Mitch Soccio was the lone goal scorer for Big Spring in a 3-1 loss to West Perry. Grant Bolze scored two goals for the Mustangs.
- A goal from Sam Bartosik-Velez and a free kick goal from Zach Doupe propelled Carlisle past Hollidaysburg 2-1. Jacob Curtis tallied an assist, while Noel Cabral made five saves in net.
HS Field Hockey
- Zoe Collins tallied the lone goal for Boiling Springs in a 1-0 win over Line Mountain. Kara Dale was credited the assist on the goal.
- Irene Cravener scored Cedar Cliff's lone goal in a 1-0 win over Carlisle. Olivia Renault made one save in net for the Thundering Herd.
HS Girls Volleyball
- Izzy Reisinger had 11 kills and six digs to lead Cumberland Valley to a 3-0 win (25-21, 25-22, 25-13) over Cedar Cliff. Reisinger also added a pair of aces and a block. Kennedy Snoke led the Eagles with three aces. Jania Robinson added 19 assists and three kills, while Kara Lehman chipped in 16 assists and eight kills. For the Colts, Natalie Uibel had five kills, and Katie Quesenberry and Meghan Schraeder each had three. Aubri Noll added five assists and two aces.
- Hershey popped Carlisle 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-10). The Thundering Herd got 10 kills from Avery Gallahue, nine assists and seven digs from Kayla Unger, and six digs from Brooke Denlinger.
- Mattea Penner had 12 kills, 13 digs, two aces and a block in Big Spring's 3-1 win (25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17) over West Perry.Chloe Hagenbuch also had a strong night with 29 assists, 12 digs, three kills and an ace, and Marlee Johnson chipped in eight digs, seven kills and an ace.
- Jayden Eager had eight kills in Mechanicsburg's 3-0 loss to Lower Dauphin. Ella Forsythe added five digs, three kills and two aces. Kelsea Harshbarger had four kills and four digs.
