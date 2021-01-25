HS Sports Highlights: Trinity coach Larry Kostelac joins 750 Win Club with win over Lancaster Mennonite

Larry Kostelac Jr. continues to knock off one milestone after another.

The latest came Monday night. In his third attempt at it in a about a week, Kostelac joined the 750 Win Club with Monday night's 66-53 win over Lancaster Mennonite. The longest-tenured skipper in Cumberland County, he entered his 37th season 748-288.

He's now 750-290 for his career.

Talik Wall was busy in this one to aid the milestone effort, leading the Shamrocks (2-2) with 17 points and 10 rebounds. TJ Lawson chipped in 17 points as well, while Brian Skurcenski contributed 13 points and three assists.

The Shamrocks shot better than 50% (24-of-47) from the field and dominated the glass 42-25. They led 38-24 at halftime.