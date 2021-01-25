HS Sports Highlights: Trinity coach Larry Kostelac joins 750 Win Club with win over Lancaster Mennonite

Larry Kostelac Jr. continues to knock off one milestone after another.
The latest came Monday night. In his third attempt at it in a about a week, Kostelac joined the 750 Win Club with Monday night's 66-53 win over Lancaster Mennonite. The longest-tenured skipper in Cumberland County, he entered his 37th season 748-288.
He's now 750-290 for his career.
Talik Wall was busy in this one to aid the milestone effort, leading the Shamrocks (2-2) with 17 points and 10 rebounds. TJ Lawson chipped in 17 points as well, while Brian Skurcenski contributed 13 points and three assists.
The Shamrocks shot better than 50% (24-of-47) from the field and dominated the glass 42-25. They led 38-24 at halftime.
- Matt Ward had just three points at the end of the first quarter. He did not finish with that. The junior guard exploded for a career-high 38 points in Big Spring's 70-64 shootout win over Upper Dauphin. Ward (20.9 ppg now) unleashed a barrage of shots from all over the court against UD's 2-3 zone, finishing with five 3's, 13 buckets and 7-of-8 free throws. He also added eight boards. He was not alone; the Bulldogs got a 12-point, nine-board night from Everett Baker, and Jack Shulenberger chipped in three points and six assists.
- Boiling Springs was no match Monday for Mid-Penn Colonial favorite Northern, falling 68-28. The Polar Bears were led by Tyler Weary and Nate McGill, who had 16 and 12 points, respectively. Weary's four 3's led a team that finished with 10 on the night. Trey Martin missed his third game in a row for the Bubblers, who were led by Carson Garvey's seven points.
HS Girls Basketball
- Lauren Trumpy dominated with 24 points, leading Trinity to a 79-57 win over Lancaster Mennonite. The junior center scored 14 points in the first half. Ava Stevenson chipped in a tidy 12 points, and Jaylin Moore, Anne Spila and Jocelyn Dorsey each had eight points in the victory.
- Hershey popped visiting Northern 49-21. The Polar Bears were led by Ella Bronson's six points, which came off a pair of 3-pointers.
HS Wrestling
- Camp Hill rolled past Harrisburg 47-22. Ben Mullin tallied the fall at 215 in 1:08, Marcus Colson (113) got the pin in 1:42, Max Delaye (160) got the fall in 3:21 and Paul Parise (189) got the pin in 3:20.
Standings, scores and results from all of tonight's local high school and college sports.
