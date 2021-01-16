HS Sports Highlights: Trinity boys, girls open seasons with wins; Eli Crum, Boiling Springs wrestling go 2-0 at Waynesboro Duals

HS Boys Basketball
- Trinity had little trouble in its first competition of the season, cruising to a 67-44 victory over La Academia Partnership Charter on Saturday. The Shamrocks built up a 39-22 halftime lead and made 45% of their 3-point attempts. Julian Gabbidon was an impressive 7-of-11 for 16 points, while Logan Groff added 13 points and Trey Lawson 11.
- Despite being led by a 15-point performance from Grant Kuffa, Cumberland Valley fell for the first time this season 60-50 at Reading. Kuffa made three of CV's seven 3's, while JD Hunter, Nolan Gilbert and Ben Drury each added eight points. Daniel Alcantara powered the Knights with 24 points.
HS Girls Basketball
- Ava Stevenson kicked off her season with five 3-pointers, fueling Trinity's 54-41 win over Linden Hall. The William & Mary commit finished with 16 points, a game-high, but was not without help. Adrianna Stricek contributed 10 points, including two of her own 3's and Jocelyn Dorsey chipped in nine points. The Shamrocks sank 11 triples in the win.
- Northern's defense buckled down after the first quarter, allowing just 10 points to beat Dover 34-20. Quinlyn Fisher led the Polar Bears with eight points, with Katie Ryan contributing seven.
HS Wrestling
- It took a combined 1:34 of bout time for Boiling Springs to turn a 21-10 contest with Central York into a rout Saturday. It was emblematic of a day in which the Bubblers went 2-0 at the Waynesboro duals, popping the Panthers 45-22 and also the host Indians 55-18. In the match against CY, pins by Eli Crum (22 seconds), Jayden Barrick (36 seconds) and Collin Neal (36 seconds) all in succession put the Bubblers on top for good. Kobin Karper (4:31), and Julyann Dodson (5:45) also picked up Bubbler pins in the rout. Against Waynesboro, Austin Mahoney (132 pounds), Ean Wilson (145), Michael Duggan (152), Crum (160), Barrick (172) and Dodson (285) all won by fall.
- Mechanicsburg overpowered and outmatched Hershey 48-24 thanks to five straight forfeits plus a pinfall from Niko Ledebohm at 120. Jude Ayala (132) and Parker Sample (145) also won by decision.
- Shippensburg went 0-3 at Saturday's Manheim Township Quad-Meet, falling 42-36 to Lampeter-Strasburg, 44-24 to the hosts and 42-32 to Solanco. The Greyhounds did get a 3-0 performance from Avian Vazquez, who earned a pin against Township and Solanco and won by forfeit against L-S.
- It was a tough day for Camp Hill, which fell 47-20 to Daniel Boone. The Lions picked up just four wins, including a pair of pins from Ben Mullin (215) and Austen Slaybaugh (106).