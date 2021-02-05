HS Sports Highlights: Trey Martin's season-high 34 lifts Boiling Springs; Big Spring girls drop first game of season

Trey Martin is beginning to find his groove again.
The junior forward, who missed nearly all of the first four games due to injury, made it three straight games with 20 or more points Friday night.
Boiling Springs dropped West Perry 68-34 behind a whopping 34 points and three 3's from Martin, who also went a perfect 7-for-7 from the line. The performance got Martin back to 20 points per game through four contests, and the Bubblers have won two straight since Martin returned three games ago.
Drew VonStein picked up 11 points in the win, while Tanner Nickel had eight.
- Big Spring rolled past Waynesboro 58-42 behind 20 points, two treys and 13 rebounds from Matt Ward. Jake Knouse was right behind with 18 points and Everett Baker picked up 13 in the win.
- Tyree Morris's 18 points helped suddenly hot Mechanicsburg topple Mifflin County 65-34. Lukas Rhodes had 15 points in the win, while Nick Morrison tallied nine and a trey. The Wildcats have one six straight, all games in which Morris has scored in double figures.
- Camp Hill beat East Pennsboro in a close one 62-58. Cam Ochs led the Lions with 25 points, and Jackson Thompson picked up 10. For the Panthers, Evan Farling knocked down 16 points and both Grant Anderson and Adnan Sbai had 14.
- Northern ran its perfect record to 10-0 (8-0 Colonial) after thumping James Buchanan 90-34 thanks to 20 points and a trey from Tyler Weary. Alec Welshans and Jordan Heisey each picked up 16 points in the win.
- Trinity fell to Susquehanna Township 69-50. Logan Groff picked up 16 points in the loss, while TJ Lawson had 11.
HS Boys Basketball: Sam Sherry's 25 points, Ben Drury's double-double as Cumberland Valley overwhelms Carlisle
HS Girls Basketball
- Mechanicsburg won its fifth straight, beating Mifflin County 42-35 thanks to a team-leading 16 points and two treys from Talia Gilliard. Cassie Eager and Jayden Sager picked up eight points in the win, while both Allison Schrass and Gracen Nutt had four. Gilliard has scored 15 or more points in three of the last four games.
- Haley Noblet and Greencastle-Antrim handed Big Spring its first loss of the season 37-33. Noblet finished with a game-high 14. The Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1 Colonial), who fell behind 19-9 at halftime, got 13 points from Laney Noreika and eight from Aleya Eisenberg.
- Eliana Hosey's 11 points to go along with Natalie Uibel's 10 helped lead Cedar Cliff past Palmyra 43-29. Ryan Kearcher picked up seven points in the win, while Meghan Schrader had six.
- Northern beat James Buchanan 53-44. Hailey Irwin had 18 points in the win, while Siena Ondecko had 11.
- Jocelyn Dorsey's 12 points helped lead Trinity past Susquehanna Township 56-30. Lauren Trumpy tallied 11 points in the game, and Mandy Roman and Ava Stevenson each had seven.