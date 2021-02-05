HS Sports Highlights: Trey Martin's season-high 34 lifts Boiling Springs; Big Spring girls drop first game of season

Trey Martin is beginning to find his groove again.

The junior forward, who missed nearly all of the first four games due to injury, made it three straight games with 20 or more points Friday night.

Boiling Springs dropped West Perry 68-34 behind a whopping 34 points and three 3's from Martin, who also went a perfect 7-for-7 from the line. The performance got Martin back to 20 points per game through four contests, and the Bubblers have won two straight since Martin returned three games ago.

Drew VonStein picked up 11 points in the win, while Tanner Nickel had eight.