HS Sports Highlights: Talia Gilliard scores 18 in Mechanicsburg girl's win; Cedar Cliff boys handed first loss

Talia Gilliard scored 18 points to lead Mechanicsburg over Red Land 54-13.
The road Wednesday win wrapped up a rare home-and-home set between the Wildcats and Patriots the last two days.
Gilliard knocked down a pair of 3's in the second quarter at Red Land High School, finishing with 10 points at the half. Emma Castilla scored 13 points to help the cause.
For the Patriots, Zayda Crumpton led with nine points.
- Four different Mifflin County players scored in double figures, but Trinity had four of its own reaching that number and won 83-69 at home. Lauren Trumpy paced the Shamrocks' efforts with 20 points, 16 of them by halftime, and Ava Stevenson wasn't far behind with 17. Anne Spila and 12 and Mandy Roman 10 to round out the top scorers.
- Quinlyn Fisher and Hailey Irwin each had 12 points in Northern's 49-37 win at James Buchanan.
HS Boys Basketball
- One of the last unbeaten teams finally fell Wednesday night. Lower Dauphin knocked off Cedar Cliff 61-46, handing the Colts their first loss in nine games. Northern is the last unbeaten team left in the Mid-Penn Conference. The Colts (8-1, 6-1 Keystone) ran out of steam in the second half, scoring just 19 points. Trenten Smith led with 15 points, and Tyler Houser added 12. But the Falcons countered with four double-digit scorers, including Josh Gardner, who finished with a game-high 21.