HS Sports Highlights: Talia Gilliard, Mechanicsburg improve to 4-0 in Keystone Division; Boiling Springs wrestling still undefeated

Talia Gilliard knocked down a pair of 3's, finished with a game-high 16 points and led Mechanicsburg to its fourth win Wednesday night, 59-23 over visiting Hershey.

Gilliard, who is averaging 15.4 points so far this season, scored 12 of her points in the first half as the Wildcats (4-1, 4-0 Keystone) built a 31-11 advantage.

The senior guard was not alone, with Emma Castilla, Cassie Eager and Gracen Nutt each contributing nine points. Mechanicsburg had one of its better nights from the arc, knocking down eight 3's.

A 24-point night from Sayge Wilhide helped Greencastle-Antrim upend Northern 56-40. Wildhide was lights out from range, sinking eight 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Polar Bears got 17 points (three 3's) from Hailey Irwin, plus nine from Quinlyn Fisher.

Zayda Crumpton scored a game-high 10 points in Red Land's 46-24 road loss to Palmyra.

