HS Sports Highlights: Talia Gilliard, Mechanicsburg improve to 4-0 in Keystone Division; Boiling Springs wrestling still undefeated

Talia Gilliard knocked down a pair of 3's, finished with a game-high 16 points and led Mechanicsburg to its fourth win Wednesday night, 59-23 over visiting Hershey.
Gilliard, who is averaging 15.4 points so far this season, scored 12 of her points in the first half as the Wildcats (4-1, 4-0 Keystone) built a 31-11 advantage.
The senior guard was not alone, with Emma Castilla, Cassie Eager and Gracen Nutt each contributing nine points. Mechanicsburg had one of its better nights from the arc, knocking down eight 3's.
- A 24-point night from Sayge Wilhide helped Greencastle-Antrim upend Northern 56-40. Wildhide was lights out from range, sinking eight 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Polar Bears got 17 points (three 3's) from Hailey Irwin, plus nine from Quinlyn Fisher.
- Zayda Crumpton scored a game-high 10 points in Red Land's 46-24 road loss to Palmyra.
HS Wrestling
- Boiling Springs remains undefeated (4-0) on the season with a 55-13 win over Biglerville. Levi Haines got the first points for Biglerville on a tech. fall, but then it was all Bubblers from there. Eli Crum (160), Collin Neal (189), Jimmy Snyder (106), Raif Barber (113), Austin Mahoney (126), Eli Bounds (132) and Kobin Karper (138) each tallied a fall in the victory. The Bubblers head into an intriguing matchup Thursday against Cumberland Valley
- Cumberland Valley got the big win 54-15 over Big Spring. Alexander Tennis (106), Noah Groelly (113), Waylon Kitzmiller (120), Kyle Miller (132), Gabe Belga (152) and Anthony Bruscino (160) each got a pin for CV, while Owen Hutchinson (189) won by fall for Big Spring.
- Northern rolled past Shippensburg 57-15. Clayton Wagner (145) got the fall in 1:07 for the Polar Bears, Jackson Shea (160) got the pin in 34 seconds, Rocco Fratelli (106) got the fall in a minute flat and Timothy Johnson (132) got the pin in 51 seconds for Northern. For the Greyhounds, Dom Frontino got the 3-0 decision at 152.
HS Boys Basketball
- Lukas Rhodes scored a team-high 15 and James Anderson contributed 12, but Mechanicsburgs couldn't keep up with Hershey on the road in a 66-52 loss. Jackson Mascari led the Trojans with 25 points. Anderson scored all his points on four 3's, with the Wildcats knocking down seven in total.
- Five different players reached double figures in Camp Hill's 77-49 win over Steel-High. The Lions were led by Cam Ochs's 17 points but also got 15 from Kyle Shoen, 14 from Michael Baturin, 13 from Andrew Spaan and 12 from Jackson Thompson.