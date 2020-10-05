HS Sports Highlights: Sydney Witter, Big Spring field hockey post shutout; Boiling Springs also cruises

HS Field Hockey
- Sydney Witter scored a pair of goals in the first half while Amber Cribbs stopped all four shots she faced in Big Spring's 4-0 win over Line Mountain. Laney Noreika also provided a fourth-quarter goal and two earlier assists. Zoe Koser scored the other goal.
- Boiling Springs got goals from Reagan Eickhoff, Genna Bush and Anna Chamberlin to beat Bishop McDevitt 3-0. Shae Bennett had an assist on Bush's goal, and Carly Gailbraith stopped the only shot she faced in the win.
- Mia Estep pocketed the game-winning overtime goal to give Shippensburg an exciting 2-1 victor over Greencastle-Antrim. Alexa Henry talied the first goal in the first quarter, but Greencastle found the equalizer in the third.
- It was tough sledding for Mechanicsburg in a 6-1 loss to Hershey. The Trojans scored three times in the first quarter and were up 5-1 by halftime. The Wildcats' only tally came from Casey Tyrrell midway through the second. Hershey's Katana Nelson tallied a hat trick and an assist.
- Emma Rosensteel notched the lone goal in Northern's 1-0 win over Susquehanna Township, a game that feature the Polar Bears' peppering the Indians with 20 shots and 16 corners.
- Lower Dauphin popped Red Land 6-0 behind a hat trick from Lauren Hunter, who also added an assist. The Patriots managed just three shots and one corner.
HS Girls Volleyball
- Cumberland Valley knocked off rival Central Dauphin 3-1 (23-25, 25-11, 25-16, 28-26) thanks in part to 14 kills, 11 digs and two blocks from Izzy Reisinger. Jania Robinson had an impressive five of the Eagles' 13 aces, plus 19 assists. Kara Lehman dished out 27 assists to go along with nine kills, and Jordan Thompson recorded 22 digs.
- Trinity swept Steel-High 3-0 with ease, allowing just 18 total points to the Rollers. Heather Seubert had a rare 12 aces, as the Shamrocks' service game took control of this one. Sophie Rojas had six aces, Gracie Britten four and Jena Minnick four.
- Mattea Penner had 13 kills and 16 digs, and Chloe Hagenbuch added 30 assists and 12 digs in Big Spring's 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 27-25) loss to Northern. Lauren Finkenbinder added eight kills and seven digs.
HS Girls Tennis
- Carlisle edged Northern 3-2, with Sarah Guistwite dominating her Singles 1 match 6-0, 6-0 over Madeline White. Natalie O'Neill gave the Thundering Herd another win in Singles 2, 6-3, 6-2. Carlisle clinched the match with a 6-1, 4-6, 10-4 Doubles 1 win courtesy Lilly Puher and Macy Barnhart. The Polar Bears' Halee Taylor and D2 pairing Taegen McCoy/Faith Murray picked up wins.
- Emily Leach (6-2, 6-1) and Varnika Udhayakumar (6-1, 6-2) led Cumberland Valley to a 4-1 win over Lower Dauphin. The only Eagles loss came in Singles 1, where Nora Esack dropped a thrilling battle with LD's Minskela Merca that lasted three sets. Doubles pairings Josette Gale/Jaela Allen and Megha Lomada/Ashley Ross won in straight sets.
- East Pennsboro dropped just two games in total during a 5-0 sweep of Susquehanna Township. Ava Lewis, Bella Heckman and Monica Nguyen all worked flawless 6-0, 6-0 matches, and the Doubles 2 pairing of Marissa Schell and Renna Kong also won by the same margin. McKenna Nugent and Ella Cook won 6-1, 6-1.
- Camp Hill's Emma Chaplin picked up the lone win (Singles 1: 0-6, 6-3, 10-5) in a 4-1 loss to Trinity. Caroline Grindle and Brinley Orris handed the Shamrocks straight-set singles wins, and Grace Verana/Lauren Shook and Aubrey Quaglioni/Macy Will also won in straight sets in the doubles matches.
- Palmyra swept Cedar Cliff 5-0. Lauren Giovagnoli, Ana Arensdorf and Richelle Smith all lost singles matches in straight sets. The only Colts match that went to a third set was Doubles 2, where Morgan Faranov and Tori Purcell lost 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.
