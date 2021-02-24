HS Sports Highlights: Spring-Ford hands Cumberland Valley girls first loss; Mechanicsburg boys clinches district playoff berth

Cumberland Valley dropped its first game of the season in a potential PIAA playoff preview Wednesday night.

Spring-Ford handed the Eagles a 58-54 loss inside the Cumberland Valley Eagle Dome, with Lucy Olsen lighting up CV's defensive with 28 points, the most the Eagles have allowed all season to one player.

Four Eagles reached double figures, led by Julie Jekot's 12. Abbie Miller added 11 and Jill Jekot and Parris Burns 10.

But the Rams stormed back late, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter after trailing by four to walk out of the gym with a win.

Olsen completed a three-point play to put the Rams up two, only for Miller to sink a 3 with about a minute left to retake a one-point lead. But CV (15-1) committed a pair of late turnovers, and Spring-Ford (16-0) knocked down free throws to ice it.

Ellie Goodwin scored a game-high 24 points, but Camp Hill couldn't hang on in a 62-58 overtime loss to Williams Valley. The Lions erased a 34-24 halftime deficit to tie the game at the end of regulation, but Elyssa Yeagley scored five of her 22 points to push the Vikings ahead. Kendal McCall added 14 and Bella Hoffer 10 in Camp Hill's effort.

HS Boys Basketball