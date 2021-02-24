HS Sports Highlights: Spring-Ford hands Cumberland Valley girls first loss; Mechanicsburg boys clinches district playoff berth

Cumberland Valley dropped its first game of the season in a potential PIAA playoff preview Wednesday night.
Spring-Ford handed the Eagles a 58-54 loss inside the Cumberland Valley Eagle Dome, with Lucy Olsen lighting up CV's defensive with 28 points, the most the Eagles have allowed all season to one player.
Four Eagles reached double figures, led by Julie Jekot's 12. Abbie Miller added 11 and Jill Jekot and Parris Burns 10.
But the Rams stormed back late, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter after trailing by four to walk out of the gym with a win.
Olsen completed a three-point play to put the Rams up two, only for Miller to sink a 3 with about a minute left to retake a one-point lead. But CV (15-1) committed a pair of late turnovers, and Spring-Ford (16-0) knocked down free throws to ice it.
- Ellie Goodwin scored a game-high 24 points, but Camp Hill couldn't hang on in a 62-58 overtime loss to Williams Valley. The Lions erased a 34-24 halftime deficit to tie the game at the end of regulation, but Elyssa Yeagley scored five of her 22 points to push the Vikings ahead. Kendal McCall added 14 and Bella Hoffer 10 in Camp Hill's effort.
HS Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg closes regular season with blowout win, Mid-Penn Keystone title and No. 1 seed in playoffs
HS Boys Basketball
- Mechanicsburg clinched a District 3 Class 5A playoff berth for the first time in four years with a 78-72 shootout victory over CD East. Big man Tyree Morris led the way with 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting at the foul line, and Nick Morrison, who returned from injury midseason, added a season-high 20 points. Lukas Rhodes chipped in 18 as well. The Wildcats exploded for 31 points in the final quarter to pull away for good.
- Northern finished its first undefeated regular season, heading into the playoffs 17-0 after popping York Suburban 61-44 thanks to a 22-point night from Jordan Heisey and a 21-point performance from Tyler Weary. The pair combined for eight of the Polar Bears' nine 3-pointers.
- Trey Martin recorded his fourth straight 20-point game, dropping 28 on James Buchanan in Boiling Springs' 56-39 victory. Martin, who reached double figures in the first eight minutes, is averaging 27 points in the last four games and is at 21.2 for the season. Maddex Labuda chipped in 18 in the victory.
- Shippensburg got 16 points from Jayden Statum to knock off West Perry 71-20. Statum was one of four Greyhounds in double figures, with Isaiah Houser (11 points), Jacob Cramer (10) and Jeremy Thomas (10) also joining him.