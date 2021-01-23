HS Sports Highlights: Shippensburg's Tori Rumbaugh joins 1,000-point club in win over Cedar Cliff

Tori Rumbaugh knocked down a free throw and was immediately hugged by her teammates.
The Shippensburg senior reached 1,000 career points in Saturday's 61-57 win over Cedar Cliff, doing so at home.
Rumbaugh entered the season with 915 points and needed just five games (an average of at least 17 points per game) to reach the milestone. She's the second player in Cumberland County to do so this season, joining Mechanicsburg's Talia Gilliard.
The Greyhounds are off to a 4-1 (3-0 Colonial) start to the season.
HS Wrestling
- Boiling Springs went 3-0 in the Waynesboro duals, beat Fairfield 69-6, Waynesboro 50-16 and Big Spring 51-20. The Bulldogs also romped Fairfield 63-6. Raif Barber went 3-0 with a pair of pins for the Bubbles, and Eli Bounds went 3-0 with a technical fall and pin. Other Bubblers to go 3-0 on the day included Aiden McCombs, Kobin Karper, Michael Duggan, Eli Crum and Collin Neal. Big Spring's Logan Schmidt and Rodney Yeager earned pinfall victories over the Bubblers.
- Pins by Max Delaye (160 pounds) and Sean Getty (172), which followed a forfeit win at 152, pushed Camp Hill ahead for good in a 41-33 win at Shippensburg. The match was tight until that point, tied at 17-17. But the Lions ripped off three pinfall victories, including one at 215 by Ben Mullin, and a forfeit victory in a five-bout stretch to win.