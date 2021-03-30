HS Sports Highlights: Shippensburg's Isaiah Houser sets 100-meter school record; Cumberland Valley baseball edges Mifflin County

Shippensburg's Isaiah Houser set the school record in 100-meter dash with a time of 10.7 as the Greyhound boys (121-29) and girls (115-35) track and field teams swept James Buchanan on Tuesday.
Houser won the race by nearly a second, then claimed the 200 in 22.5. Eli Spence swept the three distance runs, winning the 800 (2:12.3), 1600 (5:20.5) and 3200 (10:50.9) in comfortable fashion.
Barrett easily won the discus with a 108-6, and Brenize was 2 feet clear of second with a 10-6 in the pole vault.
The girls swept the track events, with Jillian Sydnor claiming the 100 (13.0) and 200 (27.9). Julia Strine claimed victories in the long jump (14-10.75) and triple jump (31-9.5), plus a second in the high jump.
- Zach Denton won the 110 hurdles (15.9), 300 hurdles (42.4), triple jump (40-5.5) and long jump (20-4) to lead Carlisle boys to a 106-43 win over CD East. The girls won 109-32 thanks to hurdle victories by Alyssa Dyson (100: 16.8, 300: 50.8). Ally Richwine swept the jumps with a 34-8 (triple), 16-1.75 (long) and 5-2 (high). Hannah Barret (shot put: 28-0.25), Sarah Waleski (discus, 81-0) and Jade Thompson (javelin, 58-11) gave the Thundering Herd a sweep in the field events.
- Mechanicsburg's boys beat Red Land 80-69 and the girls won 92-58. Clark won the shot put (32-1) and discus (102-0) for the girls, who claimed all but four events. Hope McKenney won the 3200 (11:18.8) by a wide margin and aided the 4x800 relay victory (10:58.9). For the boys, Mechanicsburg's Carter Paul swept the 3200 (10:51.7) and 1600 (4:41.9), while the Patriots' Culp won the 110 hurdles (19.5), high jump (5-6) and finished second in the 300 hurdles.
- Northern's boys beat Camp Hill 116-34 and the girls won 117-31. For the Polar Bears, Jada Mayanja swept the girls hurdles events with a 21.50 (100 hurdles) and 59.72 (300), and freshman Cassidy Brunner won the 400 (1:04.55) and 100 (13.96) comfortably. Reid Weber won the boys 800 (2:07.26) and 1600 (5:11.81). And Jon Barrett had a big day in the throws, winning the shot put (45-5), discuss (162-9) and javelin (140-8) by wide margins. For good measure, he added a victory in the 200 (24.46).
HS Baseball
- Brady Grimes fired 3.2 innings of relief, fanned eight and picked up the win in Cumberland Valley's 4-3 victory over Mifflin County. Tyler Dunn scored twice on a 1-for-3 day at the plate, and Logan Sauve's run in the fifth on an error at third base proved the difference in the victory.
- Payton Warner (2-of-4) lined a single to left to score Maika Niu (1-of-3, two RBIs), and then Ethan Pfeffer scored after Warner attempted to steal second to give Trinity a 4-3 win over Camp Hill. Pfeffer went six strong, scattering five hits for the win, and Niu picked up the save. The Lions drew to within a run on a Jackson Thompson (2-for-2) RBI double in the seventh but couldn't get one more run in the final two outs.
- Northern turned a 3-2 contest into a 12-2 rout with nine runs in the final three innings to beat Shippensburg. Tanner Merovich tossed five solid innings for the win, punching out 11 against one hit and three walks. He also drove in a run, tripled and scored. Mason Yohn was 2-of-4 with three runs.
- Red Land scored five runs in the third, enough to pick up an 8-5 road win over Chambersburg. Kaden Peifer struck out six in five innings, allowing five unearned runs in a game that featured 10 errors. He went 2-of-4 with an RBI at the dish, and Drew Hildebrand (1-of-3) tripled, scored and drove in three runs.
- Greencastle-Antrim pounded Big Spring 12-0 in a five-inning win thanks to a 2-for-3 performance from Logan Layton, who homered, doubled, drove in four and scored twice. Wyatt Barrick and Kevin Canaday had the only Bulldogs hits.
HS Softball
- Big Spring mercy ruled Greencastle-Antrim 14-4 in six innings. Erica Paisley was 3-of-5 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored. And Raychael Holtry tossed four innings of relief for the win, striking out five while allowing two earned runs. She also went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, two runs and a triple.
- Madison Smith was on fire in the circle, throwing a no-hitter to give Trinity the huge 10-0 win over Camp Hill. Smith pitched five innings and struck out a whopping 15 batters on her way to the no-no. Lindsey Haser was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored, while Ryan Smith went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Olivia Varner and Molly Whitmyer had identical days going 2-for-3 at the plate with a run and an RBI each.
- A walk-off error at the end of the game gave Northern the 2-1 win over Shippensburg. With the score tied at one with Northern batting in the bottom of the seventh, a fielding error by the Greyhounds’ left fielder allowed Paige Loudenslager to score the winning run. Loudenslager went 1-for-3 in the win with two runs scored, while in the circle she pitched all seven innings, striking out five and allowing five hits.
- Tess Knox scored a fifth-inning run, doubled and finished 2-for-4 in Red Land's 10-1 loss to Chambersburg. Six errors plagued the Patriots defense.
HS Boys Lacrosse
- Layton Shmick hit the back of the net four times for Carlisle, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Thundering Herd fell in a close one 9-8 to Central Dauphin. Cameron Faye tallied two goals in the loss.
HS Girls Lacrosse
- A slow second half spelled trouble for Carlisle in a 13-10 loss to Central Dauphin with the Rams scoring six unanswered goals in the half. Emily Smith, Aubrey McGlynn, Alexandra Kelley and Alex Thumma each hit the back of the net twice for the Herd, while Mollie Best and Kiley Hacker each scored one goal apiece.
- Kenna Duffie continued her hot streak for Red Land, scoring six goals in Red Land’s dominating win over Mechanicsburg 20-4. Zayda Crumpton and Olivia Glinski each hit the back of the net four times, while Dylan Severance tallied a hat trick. Izzy Szejk scored a hat trick for the Wildcats, while Sophie Blair had one goal.
- Cumberland Valley fell in a tough one to State College 12-8 behind a hat trick from Leah Moyer. Maddie Tambioni and Sydney O’Donnell each tallied two goals in the win, while Grace Jones made eight saves between the pipes for the Eagles.
HS Boys Volleyball
- Mechanicsburg beat Red Land 3-0 (set scores: 25-14, 25-16, 25-13) with four players in double digits for kills. Andrew Burgett led the charge with 15, followed by Tyler Hoke (14), Nathan Bortner (12) and James Strong (10). Bryce Weenink had a strong 44-assist performance, and Bortner added an impressive 12 aces for a double-double. Strong had five. And Burgett added four blocks.
- Cumberland Valley topped Chambersburg 3-0 (set scores: 25-17, 25-14, 25-12) with 16 kills and three blocks from Jared Johnson. Nathaniel Erb dished out 30 assists, and Cameron Birch recorded 22 digs.
HS Boys Tennis
- It was a clean sweep for Trinity over Bishop McDevitt 5-0, with a strong start in Singles 1 coming from Adam Warren, who won the match 6-1, 6-2 over Jeit Hallock. Jose Centenera dropped Garrison Parthemore in a strong Singles 2 showing 6-2, 6-2, and Tommy Hallahan completed the singles sweep with a win over Jonathan Thang 7-5, 7-6. The duo of Declan Cudahy and Matt Jones had a strong win over Miguel Cho and Alex Giorgione for the Shamrocks in Doubles 2 6-1, 6-0, while the duo of Nick Schiffer and Silas Gross downed Anthony Pham and Zack Rollins 6-1, 6-1.
- Camp Hill topped James Buchanan 4-1 thanks to a 6-0, 6-0 Singles 1 victory for Josh Pantaloni and Ben Freedenberg's 6-3, 6-4 Singles 3 win. The Lions' lone loss came in an entertaining S2 matchup. Clayton Herb fell 6-3, 3-6, 12-10 to Dylan Swailes. Adam Dopkowski/Marko Balic and Gavin Davis/Alfred Mueller won the doubles matches in straight sets.
- Cumberland Valley swept past Mifflin County 5-0 behind a clean tally from Vivek Srinivas in Singles 2, who defeated Trent Shadle 6-0, 6-0. Singles 1 went to William Ong over Gavin Ream 6-1, 6-1 and Singles 3 was won by Ryan Thomas against Noah Howard 6-1, 6-0. Doubles 2 was swept by the duo of Ross Kluger and Bhavpreet Singh over Connor Wagner and Jaron Yoder 6-0, 6-0.