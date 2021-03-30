HS Sports Highlights: Shippensburg's Isaiah Houser sets 100-meter school record; Cumberland Valley baseball edges Mifflin County

Shippensburg's Isaiah Houser set the school record in 100-meter dash with a time of 10.7 as the Greyhound boys (121-29) and girls (115-35) track and field teams swept James Buchanan on Tuesday.

Houser won the race by nearly a second, then claimed the 200 in 22.5. Eli Spence swept the three distance runs, winning the 800 (2:12.3), 1600 (5:20.5) and 3200 (10:50.9) in comfortable fashion.

Barrett easily won the discus with a 108-6, and Brenize was 2 feet clear of second with a 10-6 in the pole vault.

The girls swept the track events, with Jillian Sydnor claiming the 100 (13.0) and 200 (27.9). Julia Strine claimed victories in the long jump (14-10.75) and triple jump (31-9.5), plus a second in the high jump.