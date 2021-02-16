HS Sports Highlights: Shippensburg's Connor Falvey finishes 2nd in Mid-Penn 2A diving championships; Boiling Springs boys avenge loss, beat Big Spring

The Mid-Penn Conference and York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association held a joint diving meet Tuesday at Big Spring High School.
The meet, aimed at helping divers post postseason qualifying scores, featured 10 divers total, with a handful from the Cumberland County area.
Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham, the lone Cumberland County girls diver in, finished fifth out of six with a score of 265.65.
On the boys side, Shippensburg's trio finished second through fourth out of four competitors. Connor Falvey finished second with a 216.40, followed by Devin Wilson (204.15) and Kyle Buchheister (155.25).
Susquehannock's Max Pflieger won the boys event with a 425.85.
Dover's Taylor Touhy was the girls champ with a 330.85. Rounding out the girls field was: West York's Taelyn Thomas (311.45), 'Hannock's Mckenna Porter (309.50), Dover's Mickey Looks (289.25), Graham and 'Hannock's Ryleigh Marks (230.55).
The 3A diving championships are Wednesday, and the Mid-Penn swimming championships will be held Friday (girls) and Saturday (boys) at Cumberland Valley High School.
HS Boys Basketball
- Boiling Springs avenged an earlier loss to their rivals and also dealt Big Spring a major blow in its quest for a third-straight trip to the District 3 playoffs, beating the Bulldogs 67-52 on home hardwood. The Bubblers got a career high 19 points from freshman Brayden Richie off the bench. Richie scored 11 points in the second quarter alone and finished with four 3's. Trey Martin led all with 25 points, and Maddex Labuda chipped in 10. Matt Ward paced the Bulldogs with 23, and Everett Baker added 12.
- West Shore Christian's Josh Lehman scored his 1,000th point Saturday in the Bobcats' 47-40 victory over York Country Day. Lehman, a junior, entered Saturday's game eight points shy of the milestone. The Bobcats are 8-8 on the year, sitting 10th in the District 3 Class 1A power rankings. The 1A playoff field is 10 teams.
HS Girls Basketball
- Talia Gilliard pocketed 17 points as Mechanicsburg rolled to a 59-27 victory over Red Land. Gracen Nutt added nine points and Jayden Eager seven in the victory for the Keystone-leading Wildcats. Caroline Cramer paced the Patriots with seven.
- One-loss Trinity ran Middletown out of the gym 82-33, with multiple players scoring at least nine points in the blowout. Ava Stevenson led the charge with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Lauren Trumpy chipped in 14 points, and Anna Spila added 12. Natalie Freed, Mandy Roman and Adrianna Stricek each had nine points.
- Cedar Cliff edged Hershey 38-34 thanks to three players reaching double figures. Eliana Hosey led the Colts with 12 points, off three 3's, while Julia Hoffman added 11 points and Natalie Uibel 10.
- Ellie Goodwin scored eight points in Camp Hill's 60-27 loss at Susquehanna Township. Three Township players scored in double figures. Kendal McCall added seven points for the Lions.
- Northern held off Greencastle-Antrim 36-32 thanks to an 18-point performance from Siena Ondecko.