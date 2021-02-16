HS Sports Highlights: Shippensburg's Connor Falvey finishes 2nd in Mid-Penn 2A diving championships; Boiling Springs boys avenge loss, beat Big Spring

The Mid-Penn Conference and York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association held a joint diving meet Tuesday at Big Spring High School.

The meet, aimed at helping divers post postseason qualifying scores, featured 10 divers total, with a handful from the Cumberland County area.

Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham, the lone Cumberland County girls diver in, finished fifth out of six with a score of 265.65.

On the boys side, Shippensburg's trio finished second through fourth out of four competitors. Connor Falvey finished second with a 216.40, followed by Devin Wilson (204.15) and Kyle Buchheister (155.25).

Susquehannock's Max Pflieger won the boys event with a 425.85.

Dover's Taylor Touhy was the girls champ with a 330.85. Rounding out the girls field was: West York's Taelyn Thomas (311.45), 'Hannock's Mckenna Porter (309.50), Dover's Mickey Looks (289.25), Graham and 'Hannock's Ryleigh Marks (230.55).

The 3A diving championships are Wednesday, and the Mid-Penn swimming championships will be held Friday (girls) and Saturday (boys) at Cumberland Valley High School.

