HS Sports Highlights: Sejla Podzic scores twice, Carlisle girls soccer earns shutout win over Red Land

Sejla Podzic scored twice and Carlisle girls soccer got back to .500 for the season.
The Thundering Herd (4-4-1, 4-4-1) shut out Red Land 3-0 in Mid-Penn Commonwealth action Tuesday. Carlisle's Alyssa Myers tallied the other goal in the win, and Madalyn Brymesser stopped all seven shots she faced.
Red Land got eight saves from Hannah Cline.
- Big Spring battled to a 1-1 tie with James Buchanan, with Nancy Soccio tallying the lone goal for the Bulldogs in the 80th minute of the second half.
- Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro scored a pair of first-half goals in the Colts' 3-1 win over State College. Katie Koppenhaver added a penalty kick goal for good measure, and Alli Delozier stopped five shots in net.
HS Boys Soccer
- Northern shutout Shippensburg 8-0 Tuesday night with two goals from Shepard Soisson. Ashton Davies, Connor Swope, Zach French, Ian Hall, Maddox Davies and Caleb Brown all tallied a goal for the Polar Bears in the win.
- Eli Reeder scored the lone goal for Big Spring in a close 2-1 loss to James Buchanan. Carter Hall tallied the assist.
- Marko Balic scored two goals for Camp Hill in a close 4-3 win over East Pennsboro. Liam Raney and Marcus Colson had a goal each for the Lions, while AJ Knipe, Jaren Beigh and Ben Stamer all scored for the Panthers.
HS Girls Volleyball
- Izzy Reisinger led the way with seven kills, six digs, two aces and two blocks in Cumberland Valley's 3-1 win over Mifflin County (25-11, 24-26, 25-11, 25-13). Elliette Whittaker had an impressive six aces for the Eagles, and Jania Robinson dished out 19 assists. Gabby Titus added 10 digs.
- Despite 13 assists and 11 digs from Kayla Unger, Carlisle dropped a 3-0 decision to Lower Dauphin. Set scores were 25-9, 25-19, 25-19. Avery Gallahue led the Thundering Herd with eight kills, and Heidi Heinlein added 12 digs.
- Big Spring fell 3-0 (25-23, 25-14, 25-23) to Greencastle-Antrim. The Bulldogs' Chloe Hagenbuch had 13 assists and seven digs, while Mattea Penner added eight digs, five kills and an ace. Marlee Johnson recorded six digs, four kills and a block.
