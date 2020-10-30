HS Sports Highlights: Sejla Podzic scores twice as Carlisle girls soccer blanks Cedar Cliff

Sejla Podzic scored twice and Carlisle held on to beat Cedar Cliff 2-0 on Friday in Mid-Penn Commonwealth girls soccer action.

Podzic's first goal came on a penalty kick, and her second on a 15-yard rifle.

Madelyn Brymesser stopped both shots she faced in net for the Thundering Herd, and Colts counterpart Alli Delozier had three saves.

The win pushes the Herd (7-5-1, 5-5-1) back to .500 in the division, where they are currently tied for third with Chambersburg.

HS Field Hockey

Alexa Henry's hat trick propelled Shippensburg to a 4-1 win over Bishop McDevitt in a game delayed one day. Henry scored the game's opening goal and its last two. She also had the assist on Lenoree Hoke's goal.

Recently annointed member of the 100-point club Laney Noreika added to her growing total with a first-quarter goal which proved enough in Big Springs' 1-0 victory over Greencastle-Antrim. Amber Cribbs stopped three shots for the Bulldogs. Sydney Witter had the assist.

