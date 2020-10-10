HS Sports Highlights: Sarah Guistwite repeats as Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis champ in big day for Carlisle

Sarah Guistwite made it two Mid-Penn championships in a row Saturday.
The Carlisle senior beat Hershey's Caroline Corcoran 6-4, 6-2 to win the Singles 1 title for the second straight year in the Mid-Penn Girls Tennis Class 3A Championships.
Guistwite had little trouble all weekend, winning her semifinal Friday over Cumberland Valley's Nora Esack 6-3, 6-0.
Her teammate, Natalie O'Neill, won the Singles 2 title 7-6 (7-4), 6-1, 6-1 over Northern's Lindsay Johnson. And then the duo also claimed a second-place finish in the District Doubles tournament, falling to Hershey's duo 6-0, 6-3.
Guistwite will head to the District 3 Class 3A Girls Tennis Singles Championship coming up.
Elsewhere in the final day of Mid-Penn's Northern's Halee Taylor fell 6-0, 6-0 to Hershey's Angelina Berg in the Singles 3 championship; the Cumberland Valley pair of Jaela Allen and Josette Gale lost 6-0, 6-3 in the Doubles 1 final to Hershey's Yurick and Nambiar; and Eagles teammates Megha Lomeda and Ashley Ross dropped a 6-3, 6-4 final to the Trojans' Xie and Pagnis.
HS Boys Soccer
- Collin Harris buried the game-winner in double overtime, handing Boiling Springs an exciting 3-2 victory over West Perry. Josh Turner and Brady Olsen added Bubblers tallies in regulation.
- Shippensburg blasted Big Spring 10-1 thanks to a hat trick and assist from Travis Bingham, two goals from Braiden Gettel and tallies from Zayin Clugh, Nathaniel Edey, Dominic Frontino and Karsten Braun. The Bulldogs, which gave up an own goal as well, got its only score from Angelo Todaro.
- Carlisle fell 5-2 at State College, getting both goals from Jumadeen Joseph. Grady Ballard had a second-half hat trick for the Little Lions. The Herd's Jacob Rossow stopped seven shots.
- Five different players scored in East Pennsboro's 5-0 win over Susquehanna Township. White started things off with the game's first goal, with Knipe, Beigh, Starner and Surfin all chipping in.
- Jason Goldfeder tallied Cedar Cliff's only goal in a 4-1 loss to Chambersburg. Alex Widmer stopped six shots in the loss.
HS Girls Soccer
- A pair of second-half goals lifted Carlisle to a 2-1 win over visiting State College. Ryleigh Poole scored in the 63rd minute, only for the Little Lions to answer eight minutes later. But Sejla Podzic won it in the 88th minute on a feed from Emma Ahl. Madalyn Brymesser stopped eight shots for the Thundering Herd.
- Halle Engle scored twice and dished out an assist to Lauren Costello in Mechanicsburg's 3-0 win over Hershey to stay a game behind Lower Dauphin in the Mid-Penn Keystone standings. Ari Frey stopped seven shots in net for the Wildcats.
- Emily Mashinski caught fire, scoring three straight goals during roughly a 20-minute stretch to boost Cumberland Valley to a 3-1 win over Central Dauphin.
- West Perry knocked off Boiling Springs with a strong first half, claiming a 3-2 victory. The Mustangs went up 3-0 during a three-minute stretch in which Camryn Smeigh scored twice and Ella Goodling added another. The Bubblers got second-half goals from Grace Sibert and Molly Starner.
- Cedar Cliff fell 3-2 to Chambersburg, but Katie Koppenhaver and Taylor Ferraro each scored in the loss. The Colts' Allie Delozier had 12 saves.
HS Field Hockey
- Paige Webster's third-quarter goal proved the difference as Red Land popped Mechanicsburg 1-0. Cassidy Weigle had two saves in the win.
- Shippensburg shut out Waynesboro 9-0, getting two-goal performances from Emily Gustafson, Aubrey Sydnor and Gracie Johnson. Sydnor added three assists, and Gustafson and Johnson each had one.
- Northern shredded CD East 14-0. Liv Morris scored three times, Liv Caperelli and Brynn Crouse added two apiece, and Natalie Saltzer and Emma Rosensteel each had a goal and assist.
