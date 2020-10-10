HS Sports Highlights: Sarah Guistwite repeats as Mid-Penn Class 3A girls tennis champ in big day for Carlisle

Sarah Guistwite made it two Mid-Penn championships in a row Saturday.

The Carlisle senior beat Hershey's Caroline Corcoran 6-4, 6-2 to win the Singles 1 title for the second straight year in the Mid-Penn Girls Tennis Class 3A Championships.

Guistwite had little trouble all weekend, winning her semifinal Friday over Cumberland Valley's Nora Esack 6-3, 6-0.

Her teammate, Natalie O'Neill, won the Singles 2 title 7-6 (7-4), 6-1, 6-1 over Northern's Lindsay Johnson. And then the duo also claimed a second-place finish in the District Doubles tournament, falling to Hershey's duo 6-0, 6-3.

Guistwite will head to the District 3 Class 3A Girls Tennis Singles Championship coming up.

Elsewhere in the final day of Mid-Penn's Northern's Halee Taylor fell 6-0, 6-0 to Hershey's Angelina Berg in the Singles 3 championship; the Cumberland Valley pair of Jaela Allen and Josette Gale lost 6-0, 6-3 in the Doubles 1 final to Hershey's Yurick and Nambiar; and Eagles teammates Megha Lomeda and Ashley Ross dropped a 6-3, 6-4 final to the Trojans' Xie and Pagnis.

