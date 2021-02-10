HS Sports Highlights: Sam Sherry leads scoring for Cumberland Valley in loss to Central Dauphin in OT

It took a little extra for Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin boys basketball to decide a winner Wednesday night.

The Rams took care of business in overtime, gutting out a 61-58 over the Eagles.

Sam Sherry led the Eagles with 23 points and five 3's in the loss, while Nolan Gilbert added 18 points.

CV (9-3, 6-2 Commonwealth Division) still sits behind Central Dauphin (8-1, 7-0) in the division.

Bryan Skurcenski's 15 points helped Trinity roll past Steel-High 66-48. Logan Groff tallied 13 points in the win, while Talik Wall added nine.

HS Girls Basketball

Ryleigh Poole's 22 points and six treys helped Carlisle drop Williamsport in a close one 50-45. Julianna Askins added 13 points and three 3's in the win.

HS Wrestling

Red Land rolled past Mechanicsburg 46-19. For the Patriots, Reese Polulak (126) got the fall over Abel Brunk in 2:25, Dylan Weigel (160) pinned Morton Hummer in 1:36 and Dylan Rodenhaber (285) pinned Malakai Ayala in 1:33. For the Wildcats, Parker Sample (145) got the major dec. over Josh Patrick 13-5 and Tyler Budman (106) got the decision over Corbin Hutchinson 9-3.

