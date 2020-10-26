HS Sports Highlights: Red Land girls soccer head coach Jamie Miller gets 150th career victory in win over Susquenita

Two goals from Maura Carey helped propel Red Land past Susquenita 5-1, and nab head coach Jamie Miller her 150th career victory.
Sophia Foland, Sydnie Lau and Natalie Danner each had a goal for the Patriots.
Congrats to Coach Miller on her 150th victory! pic.twitter.com/LYLCi03Nq0— Red Land Athletics (@RedLand_AD) October 26, 2020
Boys Soccer
- Camp Hill got the dominating 6-1 win over Harrisburg thanks to a hat trick from Liam Raney. Matthew Barnes had two goals in the win, while Matthew Lutkins tallied one.
Field Hockey
- Big Spring tallied the close win 3-2 over West Perry. Laney Noreika, Sydney Witter and Laila Moore each scored a goal for the Bulldogs.
Girls Volleyball
- Trinity tallied the 3-0 sweep over Boiling Springs to keep its undefeated record. Lauren Trumpy had 15 kills and three blocks for the Shamrocks, while Kendall Myers had eight kills, two aces and three blocks.
Mechanicsburg swept past Shippensburg 3-0 behind Kelsea Harshbarger’s three aces, three digs and five kills, and Ella Forsythe three aces and 17 assists. Emma Martin had 16 digs in the win.
