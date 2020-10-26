HS Sports Highlights: Red Land girls soccer head coach Jamie Miller gets 150th career victory in win over Susquenita

Two goals from Maura Carey helped propel Red Land past Susquenita 5-1, and nab head coach Jamie Miller her 150th career victory.

Sophia Foland, Sydnie Lau and Natalie Danner each had a goal for the Patriots.

Boys Soccer

Field Hockey

Girls Volleyball

Mechanicsburg swept past Shippensburg 3-0 behind Kelsea Harshbarger’s three aces, three digs and five kills, and Ella Forsythe three aces and 17 assists. Emma Martin had 16 digs in the win.