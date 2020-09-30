HS Sports Highlights: Paige Richter claims top spot at Mid-Penn Girls Golf Championships

HS Golf
Camp Hill's Paige Richter came out on top with a 76 to win the Mid-Penn Girls Championships at Dauphin Highlands Golf Course Wednesday, preopelling the Lions into first place as a team with 268 points. Cumberland Valley finished second as a team with 277 points, while Red Land finished fourth with 302.
Carlisle's Paige Richter earned the second spot with a score of 78, while East Pennsboro's Charley Kirby finished tied for fourth with Trinity's Oliva Maddux and CV's Emily McAninch all with an 85. CV's Lindsay Seeley was eighth with an 87, Boiling Springs' Brooke Graham was ninth with an 88, Red Land's Edie Myhre was 10th with an 89, Camp Hill's Willow Dixon was 12th (92), Mechanicsburg's Addison Shover 13th (93) and Camp Hill's Lily Kaplaniak was 15th with a 100. All made the cutoff for the District 3 tournament, which starts Oct. 9.
HS Field Hockey
- Cumberland Valley shut out Cedar Cliff 3-0 Wednesday thanks to goals from KK Sauve, Ami Mattingly and Mia Boardman.
- Genna Bush, Reagan Eickhoff and Zoe Collins each had a goal in Boiling Springs 3-0 win over Camp Hill.
- Gracie Johnson and Alexa Henry each had two goals and an assist in Shippensburg's 8-0 win over CD East. Aubrey Sydnor had one goal and two assists.
HS Girls Tennis
- Carlisle defeated Mechanicsburg in a close one 3-2 Wednesday. Sarah Guistwite won her Singles 1 match 6-1, 6-0, while Natalie O'Neill won Singles 2 6-1, 6-3.
