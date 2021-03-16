HS Sports Highlights: Northern boys tennis opens season with loss to Northeastern

Northern kicked off the boys tennis season, the first spring sports action in a year since the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 season, with a 5-0 loss to Northeastern.

Tuesday's match, one of two local contests on the day, included a pair of matchups that needed tiebreakers. The Polar Bears' Collin Brennan lost a 7-5, 6-5 (7-2) battle with Gavohn Conley in Singles 3, and the Doubles 1 pair of Conner Duncan and Omar Zia lost 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.

The P-Bears went 6-11 (3-3 Keystone) in 2019.

Several more teams kick off their seasons Wednesday evening.

