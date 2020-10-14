HS Sports Highlights: Noreikas help Big Spring to win over McDevitt

Laney Noreika had a goal and assist to help Big Spring to a nondivision field hockey win over Bishop McDevitt Wednesday night.
Maylei Noreika scored the Bulldogs' first goal off in the first quarter an assist from Laney Noreika. Laney Noreika added the team's second goal in the second period.
Amber Cribbs turned in four saves in goal for Big Spring.
Field Hockey
- Hope Rose scored seven goals to lead Central Dauphin to a 10-0 nondivision win over Shippensburg Wednesday.CD held a 31-0 advantage in shots on goal. Sabrina Boyum had 17 saves in goal for the Greyhounds.
- Camille Cook scored the lone goal of the game to help Cedar Cliff to a 1-0 win over Carlisle in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup Wednesday. Kelsey Shires added 12 saves in goal for the Colts. Olivia Renault had 12 saves for the Herd.
