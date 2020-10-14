 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS Sports Highlights: Noreikas help Big Spring to win over McDevitt
editor's pick
HS Sports Highlights

HS Sports Highlights: Noreikas help Big Spring to win over McDevitt

{{featured_button_text}}
Field Hockey 1.JPG

Laney Noreika had a goal and assist to help Big Spring to a nondivision field hockey  win over Bishop McDevitt Wednesday night.

Maylei Noreika scored the Bulldogs' first goal off in the first quarter an assist from Laney Noreika. Laney Noreika added the team's second goal in the second period.

Amber Cribbs turned in four saves in goal for Big Spring.

Field Hockey

  • Hope Rose scored seven goals to lead Central Dauphin to a 10-0 nondivision win over Shippensburg Wednesday.CD held a 31-0 advantage in shots on goal. Sabrina Boyum had 17 saves in goal for the Greyhounds.
  • Camille Cook scored the lone goal of the game to help Cedar Cliff to a 1-0 win over Carlisle in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup Wednesday. Kelsey Shires added 12 saves in goal for the Colts. Olivia Renault had 12 saves for the Herd.

Local sports results, standings and schedule for Oct. 12-17

Check out today's high school sports scores and Mid-Penn standings:

More online

For more photos from the Mechanicsburg-Carlisle girls volleyball game, go to cumberlink.com/sports

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Fall sports practices officially begin in Cumberland County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News