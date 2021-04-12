HS Sports Highlights: Noah Shatto's RBI single, Jonas Fowler's complete game lead Carlisle to win; Herd softball thumps Hershey

Noah Shatto smacked a single down towards third base, driving in Henry Smith, and Jonas Fowler tossed two more scoreless innings to give Carlisle a 3-2 win over visiting Hershey.

Shatto's base knock came in the bottom of the third in a tie ballgame. The Thundering Herd collected 10 hits — two apiece from Austin Orris, Jace Fetterman and Conner Morrow — but scratched across just three runs.

Fowler was strong on the bump, whiffing seven while allowing four walks, two hits and two unearned runs for the complete-game victory.

The win improves Carlisle to 4-2, where they are currently 10th in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings.