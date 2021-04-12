HS Sports Highlights: Noah Shatto's RBI single, Jonas Fowler's complete game lead Carlisle to win; Herd softball thumps Hershey

Noah Shatto smacked a single down towards third base, driving in Henry Smith, and Jonas Fowler tossed two more scoreless innings to give Carlisle a 3-2 win over visiting Hershey.
Shatto's base knock came in the bottom of the third in a tie ballgame. The Thundering Herd collected 10 hits — two apiece from Austin Orris, Jace Fetterman and Conner Morrow — but scratched across just three runs.
Fowler was strong on the bump, whiffing seven while allowing four walks, two hits and two unearned runs for the complete-game victory.
The win improves Carlisle to 4-2, where they are currently 10th in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings.
- Nate Uzelac grounded a single in to left field to score David Beard, giving Cedar Cliff a 2-1 walk-off victory over visiting Cumberland Valley. The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the first on Logan Sauve's RBI single, but the Colts tied the game on a sac-fly by Matt Ilgenfritz in the third. That set up Uzelac's walk-off. The game was otherwise a pitchers' duel, with both teams allowing just four hits. Will Stambaugh tossed a complete game four-hitter for the win, fanning six. And Jason Madrak got the no decision with a six-inning, three-hit, four-strikeout performance.
- Benny Montgomery went 2-for-3 with a homer and three runs, and Skylar Hertzler also went yard, driving in three and scoring twice in Red Land's 11-1 five-inning win over Kennard-Dale. Drew Hildebrand secured the win with four innings of work, allowing just two hits against 11 K's.
HS Softball
- Carlisle blasted Hershey 16-1 in a five-inning rout, with Addy Gregg driving in four runs in a busy day at the plate and in the circle. The ace fanned five, allowed two hits and gave up an unearned run in five innings. And at the dish she tripled, scored twice and went 3-for-5 from the leadoff spot. Katelyn Coldren and Macy Barnhart each went 4-for-4 with three runs, with Coldren adding an RBI and triple. And Jana Fetterman knocked in four runs, scored twice and finished 3-for-4.
- A field error in the bottom of the seventh proved costly for Mechanicsburg. Up 1-0 in the final frame, Bishop McDevitt had a runner on first with two outs. But a misfire to first base allowed runners on second and third. Emily Reagan then knocked both Madelyn Lehigh and Natalie Barkman in for a walk-off two-RBI single to give the Crusaders a 2-1 win. Kendra Grove was 1-for-3 with a run scored for the Wildcats, and Emily Bittner was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Madisyn Saposnek took the loos in 6.2 innings of work, allowing six hits against five strikeouts.
HS Boys Lacrosse
- Dylan Young tallied four goals and Matt Saretin a hat trick in Carlisle's win over Palmyra 12-9. Cam Fay and Ethan Rose each had two goals in the win.
HS Girls Lacrosse
- Mechanicsburg tallied a close win over Lewisburg 13-10 thanks to a whopping nine goals from Izzy Szejk. Sophie Blair had two goals in the win.
- Reagan Young's six goals helped lead Red Land past Eastern York 19-5. Zayda Crumpton and Olivia Glinski added four goals in the win, while Dylan Severance had two goals.
HS Boys Volleyball
- Carlisle fell to Central Dauphin 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-14). Max Barr had 10 kills and five digs in the loss, Declan Smithmyer had 10 assists and seven digs, and Jake Kistler had two aces.
- Cumberland Valley rolled past State College in a clean sweep 3-0 (set scores: 25-18, 25-24, 25-17). Jared Johnson had 15 kills in the win, Nathaniel Erb had 34 assists and Cameron Birch had 15 digs.
- Mechanicsburg fell to Hershey 3-2 (25-18, 25-16, 23-25, 17-25, 15-8). Bryce Weenink had 35 assists in the loss, James Strong and Drew McIntyre each had 11 digs.
- Northern held off New Oxford in a 3-0 sweep (set scores: 25-21, 25-11, 25-21) thanks to a 19-kill, 12-dig double-double from Jacob Hamm. He also aced four serves. Cole Lamb dished out 31 assists, Toby Brubaker had 11 digs and 10 kills, and Jese Brubaker had 19 digs.