HS Sports Highlights: Mid-Penn/York-Adams diving meet postponed; Camp Hill girls' win streak snapped

Monday's scheduled diving meet for the Mid-Penn Conference and York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association scheduled for Monday was delayed because of weather to Tuesday.
The meet, still to be held at Big Spring High School, will now start at 4:15.
HS Girls Basketball
- Kendal McCall scored a team-high 10 points in Camp Hill's 70-31 loss to Bishop McDevitt. The defeat snaps the Lions' six-game win streak. Colbert scored a game-high 24 for the Crusaders. Ellie Goodwin added seven for the Lions.