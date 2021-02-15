 Skip to main content
HS Sports Highlights: Mid-Penn/York-Adams diving meet postponed; Camp Hill girls' win streak snapped
HS Sports Highlights: Mid-Penn/York-Adams diving meet postponed; Camp Hill girls' win streak snapped

Monday's scheduled diving meet for the Mid-Penn Conference and York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association scheduled for Monday was delayed because of weather to Tuesday.

The meet, still to be held at Big Spring High School, will now start at 4:15. 

HS Girls Basketball

  • Kendal McCall scored a team-high 10 points in Camp Hill's 70-31 loss to Bishop McDevitt. The defeat snaps the Lions' six-game win streak. Colbert scored a game-high 24 for the Crusaders. Ellie Goodwin added seven for the Lions.

