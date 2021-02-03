HS Sports Highlights: Mechanicsburg's Talia Gilliard records career high in win; Nolan Gilbert leads shorthanded Cumberland Valley to victory

Talia Gilliard reached new heights Wednesday, scoring a career-high 32 points as Mechanicsburg fended off Spring Grove 66-55.
Gilliard was dynamite from range, knocking down six 3-pointers, with three of them in the second quarter. She was also a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line.
The California (Pa.) commit is now averaging 15.7 points through 10 games for the division-leading Wildcats (8-2, 4-1 Keystone), who were No. 3 in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings Wednesday night.
Gilliard's previous high came last season when she scored 27 against Susquehanna Township.
Emma Castilla got the Wildcats going early in this game, scoring 11 of her 15 points in the first quarter. Gracen Nutt added seven off the bench. Ella Kale had 21 for the Rockets.
- It was the same trio that's done it all year. Julie Jekot scored 16 points, Jill Jekot 13 and Abbie Miller 12 in Cumberland Valley's 65-40 victory over Altoona. The Eagles (8-0, 5-0 Commonwealth) remain unbeaten and atop the division with the victory. They went 8-of-9 from the foul line and are now shooting 72% from the stripe this season.
- Kendal McCall had a monster 21-point, 15-rebound night as Camp Hill thumped Steel-High 59-25. McCall also added four assists. She wasn't the only one with a double-double. Ellie Goodwin chipped in 10 points, 10 boards and four blocks. And the Lions knocked down nine 3's on the night, including four from McCall.
- Shippensburg survived a low-scoring affair to beat Northern 35-29, staying unbeaten at 7-0 in the Mid-Penn Colonial. Elke Staver led the Greyhounds with 13 points, including a pair of 3's. Ryleigh Minor chipped in nine points and two triples as well. Quinlyn Fisher led the Polar Bears with eight points.
- Ava Stevenson and Mandy Roman each had 13 points in Trinity's 58-52 win over Bishop McDevitt. Lauren Trumpy chipped in 12 points, and Adrianna Stricek and Jaylin Moore each had eight in the victory.
HS Boys Basketball
- Nolan Gilbert stepped up in place of leading scorer Max Krevsky, who did not play, with a season-high 17 points in Cumberland Valley's 43-34 win over Altoona. Titus was the lone double-digit scorer for an Eagles team that was shorthanded, but CV went 12-of-12 from the foul line, got eight points from Dylan Levis and seven apiece from Troy Collard and Sam Sherry.
- Matt Ward's 27 points, 12 rebounds and three steals fueled Big Spring's 67-50 home win over Biglerville. Ward scored 18 of those in the second half, which helped the Bulldogs fend off a 23-point night from Drew Parker. Jake Knouse added 14 points for Big Spring.
- Trinity shot 44% and beat Bishop McDevitt 55-40. Julian Gabiddon had a double-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Trey Weiand led the Shamrocks with 16 points and eight boards, and Talik Wall added 12 points.
- A career night from Devin Shellenberger wasn't enough for East Pennsboro, which lost 65-56 at Susquehanna Township. Shellenberger scored 34 points with four triples, including 22 points in the second half. But Hanna had four players in double figures, including Michael Marable (20).
HS Wrestling
- Camp Hill rallied back for the win against Susquenita 40-30. Down 18-16, wins from Max Delaye (160), Sean Getty (172) and Paul Parise (189) helped turn the match around and get the win for the Lions.