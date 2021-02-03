HS Sports Highlights: Mechanicsburg's Talia Gilliard records career high in win; Nolan Gilbert leads shorthanded Cumberland Valley to victory

Talia Gilliard reached new heights Wednesday, scoring a career-high 32 points as Mechanicsburg fended off Spring Grove 66-55.

Gilliard was dynamite from range, knocking down six 3-pointers, with three of them in the second quarter. She was also a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line.

The California (Pa.) commit is now averaging 15.7 points through 10 games for the division-leading Wildcats (8-2, 4-1 Keystone), who were No. 3 in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings Wednesday night.

Gilliard's previous high came last season when she scored 27 against Susquehanna Township.

Emma Castilla got the Wildcats going early in this game, scoring 11 of her 15 points in the first quarter. Gracen Nutt added seven off the bench. Ella Kale had 21 for the Rockets.