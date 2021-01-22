HS Sports Highlights: Mechanicsburg's Bob Strickler gets 200th win on team's senior night

A few milestones have been reached in the opening weeks of the 2021 winter sports season.

The latest to reach a plateau is Mechanicsburg boys basketball coach Bob Strickler. The 17-year veteran picked up his 200th win Friday night in Mechanicsburg's 60-18 victory over Red Land.

"It obviously means a lot, but it means a lot because after I got in the locker room," Strickler said over the phone after the game, "every kid that was on my first team reached out to me and texted me."

Strickler had to wait five games to cross off his 200th victory after the Wildcats (2-4, 2-2 Keystone) got off to a challenging 1-4 start. But Strickler, who joked the record meant he was old, said he's proud of the kids for not hanging their heads.

Friday's win also came on senior night, which celebrated the seven seniors on the team. Strickler appreciated that 200 coincided with the festivities.

"The 200 means more to me because of the relationships" I've built over the years, he said.

The Wildcats got 13 points and a trey from James Anderson. Sam Burch had 12 points in the win, while Mac Shearer picked up six points for the Patriots.