HS Sports Highlights: Mechanicsburg's Bob Strickler gets 200th win on team's senior night

A few milestones have been reached in the opening weeks of the 2021 winter sports season.
The latest to reach a plateau is Mechanicsburg boys basketball coach Bob Strickler. The 17-year veteran picked up his 200th win Friday night in Mechanicsburg's 60-18 victory over Red Land.
"It obviously means a lot, but it means a lot because after I got in the locker room," Strickler said over the phone after the game, "every kid that was on my first team reached out to me and texted me."
Strickler had to wait five games to cross off his 200th victory after the Wildcats (2-4, 2-2 Keystone) got off to a challenging 1-4 start. But Strickler, who joked the record meant he was old, said he's proud of the kids for not hanging their heads.
Friday's win also came on senior night, which celebrated the seven seniors on the team. Strickler appreciated that 200 coincided with the festivities.
"The 200 means more to me because of the relationships" I've built over the years, he said.
The Wildcats got 13 points and a trey from James Anderson. Sam Burch had 12 points in the win, while Mac Shearer picked up six points for the Patriots.
- Carlisle rolled past State College 52-34 behind a team-leading 24 points and two treys from Dylan Young. Jerimiah Snyder picked up 11 points and three 3's in the win.
- Shippensburg rolled past James Buchanan 68-34. Jayden Statum picked up a team-leading 24 points and a whopping eight 3's in the win, while Anthony Smith added 12 points.
- Northern picked up the 78-55 win over Greencastle-Antrim behind 25 points and two treys from Nate McGill. Tyler Weary picked up 23 points and three 3's in the win, while Jordan Heisey had 14 points and three 3's.
- Cedar Cliff rolled past Hershey 65-30. Tyler Houser had a team-leading 19 points, while Charlie Werner tallied 14 points and two treys.
- Trinity fell to Middletown 53-44. T Wall picked up 13 points and a 3 in the loss, while T Lawson had seven points and two 3's.
HS Girls Basketball
- A strong opening half, plus a 28-point performance from Tori Rumbaugh was enough to propel Shippensburg past James Buchanan 57-51. Rumbaugh was steady all night, scoring from the line (8-of-8), from the arc (four 3's) and in between. The Greyhounds built a 34-20 halftime lead and held on from there. Rumbaugh is within 20 points of 1,000 for her career.
- Camp Hill fell in a heartbreaker by one to Susquehanna Township 35-34. Taryn Woodson hit one of her two shots for Susquehanna with 1.4 seconds left to secure the victory. Kendal McCall had 12 points and a 3 in the loss, while Bella Hoffer picked up seven points.
- Cedar Cliff fell to Hershey 43-38. Meghan Schraeder and Sydney Weyant each tallied 10 points in the loss, while Eliana Hosey had eight.