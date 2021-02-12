HS Sports Highlights: Mechanicsburg girls swimming wins division; Red Land's Zach Pieffer breaks record; Shippensburg's Jayden Statum scores 1,000th point

Friday was a night that featured a handful of records and a local team clinching a division title. Here are Friday's highlights:
HS Swimming
- Mechanicsburg's girls swim team won the Mid-Penn Keystone title with Friday's 137-36 win over Red Land. The Wildcats finished the season 7-2 (6-0 Keystone). In that same dual-meet, Red Land's Zach Pieffer set a new school record in the 100 butterfly with a 53.43. The Patriots boys went on to win 90-88.
- Boiling Springs lost 89-86 (girls) and 108-62 (boys) to Palmyra. Katie Buehler picked up Bubbler girls wins in the 200 individual medley (2:15.71) and 100 backstroke (1:00.11), while Jillian Strine won the 50 free (25.37) and 100 free (55.89). Both combined to win the 400 free relay (3:51.42) and 200 free relay (1:46.18). The boys got wins from Braelen Mowe (100 butterfly, 54.64), Nathan Book (100 breaststroke, 1:08.76) and the 400 free relay (3:46.33).
- Big Spring also got swept Friday, 107-63 (girls) and 113-63 (boys) by Bishop McDevitt. The Bulldogs' Matthew Raudabaugh won the 200 free (1:54. 24) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.49), and helped the 200 free relay (1:35.84) to a victory. Mattea Penner picked up a 100 free victory (57.83), as did Skylar Hertzler in the 100 back (1:14.28).
HS Boys Basketball
- Shippensburg's Jayden Statum became the fourth Cumberland County player and second Greyhound this season to reach 1,000 career points, scoring 19 in Friday's 69-39 home win over Boiling Springs. Statum joins a club occupied by Big Spring's Matt Ward, Ship girls' Tori Rumbaugh and Mechanicsburg girls' Talia Gilliard. Statum finished with seven buckets, while Anthony Smith and Dalton Foore each had 18 points in the victory. The Bubblers got 16 and 13, respectively, from Maddex Labuda and Trey Martin.
- Mechanicsburg lost a thriller at home, running out of gas in a 75-71 triple-overtime battle with visiting Hershey. It marked the second time in three days the Wildcats played free basketball. Lukas Rhodes paced the Wildcats with 26 points, including six in the extra periods, while Tyree Morris added 24. Jackson Mascari led the Trojans with 24.
- Sam Sherry's 16 points and four treys led Cumberland Valley past State College 48-42. The Eagles have won seven of their last eight and sat sixth in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings late Friday night. Nolan Gilbert added nine points in the win, while Max Krevsky had six.
- Carlisle fell to CD East 67-44. Dylan Young had 15 points in the loss, while Cam Steck had eight. The Thundering Herd host Hershey on Saturday afternoon, welcoming back alumnus Paul Blackburn, coach of the Trojans.
- Cedar Cliff won its second straight since returning from quarantine and improved to 7-0 (5-0 Keystone) with a win over Mifflin County 63-22 behind 11 points and a trey from Tyler Houser. Nick Strain added 10 points in the win and Trenten Smith added nine.
- Devin Shellenberger got the best of a 1-on-1 shootout with Tajae Broadie as East Pennsboro edged out a 64-62 victory over Middletown. Broadie pocketed 25 points, but he was bested by Shellenberger's 26, 15 of which came off five 3-pointers. Evan Farling added 13 for the Panthers and Grant Anderson 10.
HS Girls Basketball
- Rachel Bell's 14 points helped lift Carlisle over CD East 54-24. Julianna Askins added 11 points and three 3's in the win, while Kiley Barnhart added seven.
- Jill Jekot led unbeaten and top-ranked 6A club Cumberland Valley with 17 points and five treys in a win over State College 60-17. Julie Jekot added 14 points and three 3's in the victory, while Abbie Miller added 10.
- Mechanicsburg tallied the 55-41 victory over Hershey thanks to a team-leading 16 points from Talia Gilliard, a much needed rebound performance for the Wildcats (10-3, 6-2 Keystone). Cassie Eager added 10 points in the win, while Jayden Eager had nine. The Wildcats currently sit sixth in the Class 5A power rankings.
- Emilee Sullivan had a team-high 14 points as Big Spring thumped Waynesboro 57-28 on the road. Laney Noreika chipped in 11 points on a night in which nine Bulldogs had at least two points.
- Camp Hill rolled to a big win over Steel-High 56-27. Ellie Goodwin led the team with 18 points, 12 rebounds and two 3's, while Koren Cutler and Kendal McCall (nine rebounds) each added eight points.
- Cedar Cliff made it three straight victories after beating Mifflin County 52-31 behind 17 points and three treys from Eliana Hosey. Natalie Uibel added 10 points in the win and Ryan Kaercher also added 10.
- Lauren Trumpy had a team-high 20 points in Trinity's 54-45 win over Northern Schuylkill. Ava Stevenson chipped in 12 and Mandy Roman 10 for the Mid-Penn Capital leaders and top-ranked team in Class 3A.