HS Sports Highlights: Matt Ward's third straight 20-point night lifts Big Spring boys; Cumberland Valley wrestling pins Chambersburg

Junior Matt Ward continued his hot start to the season, pocketing a game-high 23 points in Big Spring boys basketball's 57-46 victory at Donegal on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs built a 37-22 lead in the first half thanks to timely 3-point shooting, making five from range in the first quarter alone.
"Our guys came out of the gate ready," head coach Jason Creek said via text. "We hit some big shots early. Their press gave us some issues in the 3rd."
For Ward, it's the third straight 20-point game for the guard who is averaging 22 points so far this season.
"Matthew has been doing a great job at getting to the line and converting," Creek said.
The Bulldogs, off to a 2-1 start, also got 10 points from freshman guard Jake Knouse. He, Ward and Tucker Lowery (nine points) combined for seven 3's.
Khalil Masden led Donegal with 19.
HS Wrestling
Big Spring dropped to 1-2 on the young season with a 46-22 loss to visiting West Perry.
The Mustangs' returning state medalist Deven Jackson earned a 2:07 fall at 113, among a series of WP highlights. The Bulldogs could not put a run together but did get pin falls from Andrew Adams (215, 1:15), Eli Gregoris (106, 1:49) and Tyler Frye (126, 2:37) to account for nearly all of their points. Frye's victory was a first for the freshman.
"I thought Andrew Adams went out and did exactly what was asked of him," Bulldogs head coach Chris Barrick said via text. "Kept himself in good position and controlled.
"Eli Gregoris knew what the team needed and went out and got the pin. Eli moved really well tonight."
- Cumberland Valley's middle and upperweights took control Thursday, ripping off pins from Gabriel Belga (152 points, 1:14), Anthony Bruschino (172, 1:22), Abubakar Saka (215, 4:41) and Jake Lucas (285, 3:40) to put Chambersburg away 42-21. The Trojans were making their season debut at home against a CV squad that had already competed Saturday. Spenser Machemer (145) opened the festivities for the Eagles with a tight 6-3 decision, as did Gabriel Hayes at 189 with an 8-6 victory.
HS Swimming
- Central Dauphin was too much for Mechanicsburg on Thursday night, overpowering the Wildcats 100-70 (girls) and 110-60 (boys). Andrew Wetherhold was the only 'Cat to pick up multiple wins, touching the wall first in the 50 freestyle (22.93) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.34) while helping the 400 free relay to victory (3:50.36). On the girls side, Annabelle Hoover paced the 500 free (5:51.17) for the win, and the 400 free relay squad of Danielle Rodgers, Juliette Safer, Bella Rudy and Alicia Hahn won in 4:07.10.