HS Sports Highlights: Matt Ward's third straight 20-point night lifts Big Spring boys; Cumberland Valley wrestling pins Chambersburg

Junior Matt Ward continued his hot start to the season, pocketing a game-high 23 points in Big Spring boys basketball's 57-46 victory at Donegal on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs built a 37-22 lead in the first half thanks to timely 3-point shooting, making five from range in the first quarter alone.

"Our guys came out of the gate ready," head coach Jason Creek said via text. "We hit some big shots early. Their press gave us some issues in the 3rd."

For Ward, it's the third straight 20-point game for the guard who is averaging 22 points so far this season.

"Matthew has been doing a great job at getting to the line and converting," Creek said.

The Bulldogs, off to a 2-1 start, also got 10 points from freshman guard Jake Knouse. He, Ward and Tucker Lowery (nine points) combined for seven 3's.

Khalil Masden led Donegal with 19.

HS Wrestling

Big Spring dropped to 1-2 on the young season with a 46-22 loss to visiting West Perry.