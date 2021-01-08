HS Sports Highlights: Matt Ward's 23 fuels Big Spring boys win; Laney Noreika makes Big Spring return with 15 points

Big Spring opened the season with a 54-29 win over West Perry. Laney Noreika went 4-for-4 with a trey and 15 points to lead the team, her first game back on the court after missing the entire 2019-20 season with a torn ACL, while Laila Moore went 5-for-6 with nine points. Aleya Eisenberg added eight points. The Bulldogs were an impressive 19-of-24 from the foul line.