HS Sports Highlights: Matt Ward's 23 fuels Big Spring boys win; Laney Noreika makes Big Spring return with 15 points

Big Spring started off the year with a big win Friday night over West Perry 58-26 behind a team-leading 23 points from Matt Ward.
Ward went 9-for-9 from the line, while Seth Griffie went 2-for-2 with 13 points and a trey.
The Bulldogs, who were briefly shut down in December due to a positive case of COVID-19, erupted for 26 points in the second quarter to blow the game open.
- Mechanicsburg dropped Palmyra to start the season 57-46. Lukas Rhodes went 5-for-6 from the line for 16 points and a 3, while Tyree Morris picked up 13 points. The Wildcats went to the line 38 times and made 24.
- Northern has the early advantage in what will be an entertaining race to the top of the Mid-Penn Colonial. The Polar Bears fended off a depleted Shippensburg side 61-49 in the opener, getting 15 points from Tyler Weary, all in the second half, and 14 from Nate McGill. Jayden Statum led the Greyhounds, who were without Collin Taylor and Jeremy Thomas, with 16 points. Anthony Smith added 14.
- Cam Ochs scored a game-high 26 points in Camp Hill's 65-56 loss to Greencastle-Antrim. Michael Baturin added 15 points in the loss.
HS Girls Basketball
- Big Spring opened the season with a 54-29 win over West Perry. Laney Noreika went 4-for-4 with a trey and 15 points to lead the team, her first game back on the court after missing the entire 2019-20 season with a torn ACL, while Laila Moore went 5-for-6 with nine points. Aleya Eisenberg added eight points. The Bulldogs were an impressive 19-of-24 from the foul line.
- Sophomore Elke Staver's 14 points, 12 of them in the second half, propelled Shippensburg to a 46-31 win at Northern. Staver went 7-of-8 from the foul line, part of a strong 15-of-22 performance for the Greyhounds at the stripe. Emilie Nonemaker added 11 points, Tori Rumbaugh 10.
- Camp Hill fell to Greencastle-Antrim to start the season 65-39. Kendal McCall went 3-for-5 with 13 points in the loss and Sophie Chapman picked up 11 points.