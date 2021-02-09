HS Sports Highlights: Matt Ward hits career milestone with 1,000 points in Big Spring's loss to Shippensburg

Matt Ward can't really remember quite what happened during the play he scored his 1,000th point.
But, luckily for him, Big Spring's coaching staff kept an eye out Tuesday night.
The bucket came on back-door cut pass from Everett Baker with 4:59 remaining in the first quarter to give him the milestone. Ward became the eighth player in boys basketball program history to score 1,000 points — the third in the last four years.
Here’s @matthewward0 scoring his 1,000th career point.@turbittabc27 @jakeadams520 @SportsByBLinder @FOX43Sports @coach_creek pic.twitter.com/hrlZNejDYL— Deven Whitfield (@coach_whitfield) February 10, 2021
"To be honest, it's surreal," Ward said. "I remember going into the ninth grade thinking, 'How could this ever happen?' It just seemed so far away, but it's here in 2021. It's great."
The junior's career milestone came on a night Big Spring fell to Shippensburg 63-47, with Ward sinking 28 points and six treys in total.
"I went to the basket just out of instinct and I got it," Ward said. "I was like, 'You know what, I guess I'll just score it.'"
Teammate Seth Griffie added six points in the loss and Everett Baker added five.
After reaching the 1,000-point mark in his career, Ward now just wants to get his team to districts.
"I want to get to districts. If we get to districts this year it'll be three times in a row and the first time in school history," he said. "That's the biggest goal for me going forward, and for the team going forward."
The Bulldogs sit 11th in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings in a field where 16 teams qualify for the postseason.
- Dylan Young's team-leading 12 points helped Carlisle roll past Altoona 47-37. Nick Stiltner added 11 points in the win, while Jerimiah Snyder was right alongside him with 11 and a trey.
- Cumberland Valley tallied the win in a tight game 49-33 over Chambersburg in OT. Sam Sherry sunk 12 points and a trey in the win, while Nolan Gilbert added 11 and both Grant Kuffa and Ben Drury added nine.
- Boiling Springs fell to Northern 63-41 behind 16 points and three treys from the Polar Bears' Jordan Heisey. Jacob Hamm and Alec Welshans both had 12 points for the Bears, while Trey Martin led the Bubblers with 21 points.
- Talik Wall's 18 points helped nab Trinity a win over East Pennsboro 64-46. TJ Lawson had 13 points in the win and Julian Gabbidon added 12, while Adnan Sbai led East Penn with 15 points.
HS Girls Basketball
- Cumberland Valley rolled past Chambersburg 82-51 behind 19 points and two 3's from Jill Jekot. Sister Julie Jekot sunk 16 points and one trey, while Abbie Miller added 14.
- Emma Decker have seven points, but Boiling Springs fell to Northern 40-21. Gia Ryan, Molly Starner and Julia Steel each added three points. Quinlyn Fisher led the Polar Bears with 16.
- Camp Hill got a big win over Middletown 67-50 behind 27 points and nine rebounds from Ellie Goodwin. Kendal McCall had 13 points and nine rebounds in the win and Bella Hoffer added 10 points and seven assists.
- Red Land fell to Mifflin County 53-19. Heather Sholley led the Patriots with eight points, while Carlee Collier added four.
HS Swimming
- Shippensburg's Julia Strine broke her personal pool record with a 1:04.95 in the 100 breaststroke. The Greyhounds, however, were swept by Boiling Springs by scores of 91-77 for the boys and 96-87 for the girls.