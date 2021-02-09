HS Sports Highlights: Matt Ward hits career milestone with 1,000 points in Big Spring's loss to Shippensburg

Matt Ward can't really remember quite what happened during the play he scored his 1,000th point.

But, luckily for him, Big Spring's coaching staff kept an eye out Tuesday night.

The bucket came on back-door cut pass from Everett Baker with 4:59 remaining in the first quarter to give him the milestone. Ward became the eighth player in boys basketball program history to score 1,000 points — the third in the last four years.

"To be honest, it's surreal," Ward said. "I remember going into the ninth grade thinking, 'How could this ever happen?' It just seemed so far away, but it's here in 2021. It's great."

The junior's career milestone came on a night Big Spring fell to Shippensburg 63-47, with Ward sinking 28 points and six treys in total.

"I went to the basket just out of instinct and I got it," Ward said. "I was like, 'You know what, I guess I'll just score it.'"

Teammate Seth Griffie added six points in the loss and Everett Baker added five.

After reaching the 1,000-point mark in his career, Ward now just wants to get his team to districts.