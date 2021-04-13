HS Sports Highlights: Matt Seratin, double hat tricks help lead Carlisle boys lacrosse past CD East

Matt Seratin's four goals and hat tricks from Lawrence Barone and Cam Fay shot Carlisle boys lacrosse to the big win 17-1 over CD East Tuesday afternoon.
Egan Noel and Dylan Young hit the back of the net twice in the win, while Seratin assisted on two goals. Cayden Plunk and Max Marra each combined for three saves between the pipes.
- Trinity rolled past State College 11-3 and remained undefeated on the season. Drew Godfrey hit the back of the net a whopping seven times, while Croix Teeter added a hat trick in the win.
HS Baseball
- Cumberland Valley strung together multiple singles in the first inning to take an early lead, Logan Sauve homered to start the fourth and the Eagles went on to win on senior night at FNB Field 9-1 over State College. The Eagles jumped out to a 5-0 advantage in the first and never looked back. Sauve finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Jason Madrak (2-for-3) doubled twice, scored once and drove in another run, and Joshua Minnich (2-for-3) knocked in two runs. Jack Norris earned the win in 4.1 innings of work, fanning seven against a hit and five walks.
- Big Spring easily rolled past James Buchanan 12-2 behind solid pitching from Grant Chestnut, who pitched five innings, allowed four hits and struck out six. At the plate, Seth Griffie tallied four runs, while Chestnut and Jonathan Miller had two RBIs.
- Despite allowing four runs in the fifth inning, Cedar Cliff defeated Chambersburg 11-5. Brady Ward went 1-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Matt Ilgenfritz and Nate Uzelac added two runs each.
- Josh Sullivan threw a shutout to lead Northern past West Perry 10-0. He pitched five innings, allowed just one hit and struck out four for the win. Tanner Merovich went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs and a run, while Alec Welshans added two runs and an RBI. Ethan Fringer had three RBIs on the day.
- Boiling Springs fell to Waynesboro 8-2. Nick Traux went 1-for-1 with two RBIs in the loss, while Jake Shoop and Tanner Nickel each had a run.
- Christian Lubic, Ryan Gordon and Jacob Cortes each combined on the mound to lead Red Land to a shutout over Mifflin County 13-0. Benny Montgomery went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI, Cole Wagner went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, and Kaden Peifer went a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
- Dom Tozzi doubled and drove in three runs to lead Camp Hill to an 8-3 win over Middletown. Tozzi finished 1-for-3, while Andrew Spaan was 2-for-3 with a run and RBI. Luke Parise fired a no-hitter for 6.1 innings, punching out 13 against five walks before Michael Baturin finished the final two outs.
HS Softball
- Big Spring rolled to a big win 13-1 over James Buchanan behind Abby Beidel's solid five innings in the circle. She pitched five innings, allowed just two hits and struck out four. At the plate, Sadie Groff, Kiersten White and Madalyn Black each scored two runs, while Jaden Hair added three RBIs and Beidel had two.
- Boiling Springs fell to Waynesboro 11-5. Carly Galbraith went 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBIs, and Taylor Rice added two RBIs and a run scored.
- Northern clinched the lead in the fifth inning on the way to a 5-2 win over West Perry. Paige Loudenslager went 2-for-4 in the win with two RBIs and a run scored, while Bella Schmitt added two runs.
- Red Land fell to Mifflin County 11-2. Lexi Plever had two RBIs in the loss, while Emma Shearer and Payton Myers each scored a run.
HS Girls Lacrosse
- Cumberland Valley rolled past Cedar Cliff 18-4 behind six goals from Kirra Crowley. Lauran Oppman had four goals in the win, while KK Ball tallied a hat trick. For the Colts, Alli Delozier had two goals.
- Mechanicsburg fell 21-8 to Lower Dauphin. Izzy Szejk tallied seven of the Wildcats' eight goals and Paige Magnelli had one.
HS Boys Tennis
- Camp Hill swept past Susquehanna Township 5-0 thanks to a strong start from Josh Pantaloni in Singles 1, 6-2, 6-0. Singles 2 went to Clayton Herb 6-4, 7-5, and Singles 3 was won by Marko Balic 6-0, 6-3. Doubles 1 was a strong win for the duo of Cam Ochs and Adam Dopkowski 6-0, 6-3.
- Northern fell to Gettysburg 4-1. Camden Kidwell was the lone Polar Bears' winner in Singles 1, 5-7, 6-4 (10-6).
HS Track & Field
- Cedar Cliff boys beat Mechanicsburg 75-71, but the Wildcats girls won the other half 115-35. Freshman Maria Clark claimed victories in the shot put (36-1) and discus (112-0) for Mechanicsburg's girls, who won all three relay events as well. In the boys meet, Owen Gillespie picked up Colts wins in the 100 and 300 hurdles (times of 19.2 and 44.8, respectively), and Diante Hammond won the long jump (21-11.75) and triple jump (41-7).
- Shippensburg boys and girls rolled to a clean sweep over Waynesboro by scores of 115-35 and 87-63, respectively. Julia Strine led the girls' field events with a total of 16 points, winning the long jump (15'4") and the javelin throw (84'). For the boys, Isaiah Houser led the track events with 15 points, winning the 100 meter dash (0:11), the 200 meter dash (0:22.6) and set the stadium record in the 400 meter run (0:50.2).
HS Boys Volleyball
- Iain Martin tallied a team-high 13 kills as Cumberland Valley beat CD East 3-1 (set scores: 25-16, 25-17, 19-25, 25-9). Brayden Parks added 11 kills, Cameron Birch led with 11 digs and Akku Kumar paced the Eagles with five blocks.
- Carlisle fell to State College 3-2. Max Barr had 31 kills and seven aces in the loss, Declan Smithmyer had 31 assists and 12 digs, and Tyler Sandoval tallied 16 digs.