HS Sports Highlights: Lukas Rhodes lifts Mechanicsburg boys to second straight win; Julie Jekot's 27, six 3's fuels Cumberland Valley rout

Lukas Rhodes scored seven points in the first half but erupted for another 17 in the second to spark a 56-44 Mechanicsburg win over Lower Dauphin on Tuesday.
Rhodes knocked down nine shots, all 2-pointers, and got help from forward Tyree Morris, who had 15 points. The pair combined to go to the line 20 times, knocking down 11 free throws, in the Wildcats' (3-4, 3-2 Keystone) second straight win.
The output jumped Rhodes's season average to 15 points per game, while Morris sits at 15.1.
- Larry Kostelac Jr. wasted no time getting his 751st victory as Trinity popped Camp Hill 72-46 Tuesday night, one night after the 37-year veteran coach reached the rare milestone. Bryan Skurcenski led the Shamrocks (3-2) with 19 points, Talik Wall added 14 and TJ Lawson chipped in 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. The Lions got 15 points from Cam Ochs.
- Cumberland Valley was just beat out by Harrisburg 59-51. Max Krevsky led the team with 18 points, while Ben Drury tallied 15 and two 3's and Sam Sherry had 13 points and three treys. The Eagles held a narrow 39-34 lead after three quarters before the Cougars leapt ahead in the final frame with 25 points.
HS Girls Basketball
- Cumberland Valley dropped Harrisburg in a big win 70-36 behind a team-leading 27 points and a whopping six treys from Julie Jekot. Abbie Miller tallied 17 points in the win, while Jill Jekot finished with 11.
- Lauren Trumpy scored 20 points, made all six free throws and led Trinity in a rout of rival Camp Hill 72-30. Nine different Shamrocks (2-1, 1-0 Capital) scored at least four points, led by Trumpy, Adrianna Stricek's 11 points and Jocelyn Dorsey and Mandy Roman's eight points apiece. The Lions knocked down four 3's and were led by Kendal McCall and Karen Cutler, who each had six points.
- It was a quiet night for guard Talia Gilliard, who was held to a season-low six points in Mechanicsburg's 42-33 upset loss at Lower Dauphin. Just the second loss of the season for the Wildcats, they got a team-high nine points from Gracen Nutt and managed just 12 points in the second half. Emma Castilla scored eight points, six of them off free throws.
HS Swimming
- Cumberland Valley split its meet with Bishop McDevitt with the boys falling 99-77 and the girls winning 131-49. Jonathan Chang was just beat out in the 200 free (1:45.44) and Trevor Arms was beat out in the 100 butterfly by 30 seconds (55.67). For the girls, Lauren Chang finished just ahead of teammate Kamryn Barone by a time of 2:00.13 to Barone’s 2:02.17.