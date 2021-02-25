HS Sports Highlights: Lauren Trumpy guides Trinity to 14th straight win, Mid-Penn Capital title

Trinity checked off one more box Thursday night, clinching the Mid-Penn Capital title with an unbeaten division record thus far and a 57-43 win over Bishop McDevitt.

The Shamrocks' only loss this year came out of league play, against Delone Catholic in the second game of the season. Since then, they have laid waste to nearly everyone in their path, the latest victim a Crusaders side that was the last team capable of winning the division after coming into Thursday with one loss, to Trinity.

The Shamrocks improved to 15-1 (11-0 Capital) Thursday night and wrap up the regular season Friday with one more division game against Middletown. They are the presumptive favorite heading into next week's District 3 Class 3A tournament, where they are the No. 1 seed.

Lauren Trumpy paced the Shamrocks against the Crusaders with 17 points despite going scoreless in the first quarter. Senior Ava Stevenson, fresh off cracking the 1,000-point mark Tuesday night with a career-best 37-point explosion, added 11 points. And Mandy Roman added 10 points.

Courtnee Collier scored 13 points in Red Land's 44-22 loss at Lower Dauphin. The Falcons were led by Katie Weigle's 16 points.

