HS Sports Highlights: Laney Noreika, Big Spring girls remain perfect; Carlisle wrestling extends streak to 8

Big Spring ran its unbeaten record to 5-0 (3-0 Colonial) Saturday with a 47-11 dismantling of Waynesboro.
Laney Noreika continued her hot start in her return from an ACL tear with 16 points, 14 of them in the first half. She also got help from Aleya Eisenberg (nine points) and Emilee Sullivan (eight).
The Bulldogs flew out to a 23-0 lead after the first quarter.
They're next set to visit West Perry on Monday, if the anticipated winter storm doesn't postpone the game.
- Mechanicsburg rolled CD East 60-22 on Saturday, getting 13 points from Gracen Nutt and 11 apiece from Talia Gilliard and Jayden Eager. The starters were pulled by the fourth quarter after the Wildcats stormed out to a 43-11 halftime lead.
- Seniors Julie Jekot and Abbie Miller fueled a 54-21 Cumberland Valley victory over visiting Hazelton. Jekot finished with 14 points, including a pair of 3's, and Miller chipped in 13.
- Josie Shermeyer scored a team-high seven points in East Pennsboro's 59-23 loss to Bishop McDevitt. Tatum Young added five points.
- Eliana Hosey had eight points and Natalie Uibel chipped in seven, but Cedar Cliff fell 43-35 to Red Lion. Taylor Ferraro and Ryan Kaercher each added six points.
- Katie Ryan scored nine points in Northern's 75-47 loss at Gettysburg.
HS Boys Basketball
- Tyree Morris and Lukas Rhodes jointly led Mechanicsburg past Hanover 73-58. The duo went off for 27 and 26 points, respectively, and put the game away in the fourth quarter with a combined 19 points. After losing four straight early in the season, the Wildcats (5-4, 4-2 Keystone) have now ripped off four wins in a row.
- Trinity survived a strong shooting performance from York Catholic with solid shooting of its own to win 72-66. The Shamrocks, winners of three straight, knocked down 67% of their attempts, better than a YC side that drained 61%. Julian Gabiddon led the 'Rocks with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, while Talik Wall added 19 points (8-of-9) and four rebounds.
- Camp Hill had no problems disposing of Annville-Cleona. With four players in double figures, the Lions won 81-23. Jackson Thompson led the way with 17 points, while Michael Baturin, Cam Ochs and Andrew Spaan each had 14 in the victory.
- East Pennsboro nearly erased a nine-point halftime deficit but ultimately fell 59-57 against Bishop McDevitt. Devin Shellenberger had a monster 25-point performance, with 19 of those coming in the second-half comeback attempt. Dominic Bio and Evan Farling each had eight in the loss.
HS Wrestling
- Carlisle ran its win streak to eight straight and left Spring Grove High School with the Route 30 Rumble crown. The Thundering Herd beat Chambersburg (46-18), Waynesboro (46-19) and Spring Grove (36-33) to go 3-0 on the day. Colton Zimmerman went 2-0, with freshman Anthony DeAngelo impressing in a 3-0 performance. The Herd's toughest test came against the Rockets, but pins from Jarrett Wilson (145), Sean Smith (160) and Zimmerman (189) highlighted a 22-6 run across five bouts.
- Red Land went 2-1 in Saturday's Patriot Duals. Dylan Rodenhaber was the only Patriot to go 2-0 or better, picking up a pair of decision victories against CD East and Garden Spot. The Patriots beat East 40-24 and Dover 34-27 but lost to Garden Spot 42-27. Connor Stank and Robert Rodgers each went 2-1 with a pair of pins, and Marcus Plever also went 2-1 with a pinfall victory.