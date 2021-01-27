HS Sports Highlights: Kobin Karper's pin at 132 lifts Boiling Springs over Bermudian in last-bout win

Talk about taking it to the final seconds.
Boiling Springs edged past Bermudian Springs 36-31 Wednesday night after a pin from Kobin Karper in the final bout (132) clinched the win.
Down 31-30, Karper tallied a quick takedown and then the fall in just 1:09. Raif Barber (113) nabbed the fall in 48 seconds, Eli Crum (160) got the pin in 1:49 and Michael Duggan (152) racked up the points to get the tech. fall in 4:44.
- Carlisle tallied the win over Northern 36-29 behind first period falls from Noah Clawson, Azzy Ibriham and Sean Smith. Colton Zimmerman and Malik Miller added decision wins for the Thundering Herd in the victory.
- Red Land fell in a close one to Susquenita 37-33. Dylan Rodenhaber (285) pinned TJ McKenney in 1:51, while Reese Polulak (126) pinned Reed Kyler in 1:55.
HS Wrestling: Matt Repos helps Central Dauphin turn the match around and pull off win over Cumberland Valley
HS Boys Basketball
- Big Spring continued its hot start to the season with a 63-33 victory over James Buchanan. Everett Baker paced the effort with a game-high 20 points, and Matt Ward, fresh off a 38-point night, added 17 of his own. Jake Knouse knocked down three triples to finish with nine points.
- Cumberland Valley got a productive night from its entire starting five during a 60-37 win at Hazelton. Max Krevsky led the Eagles with 14 points as all five starters produced at least eight points. Sam Sherry chipped in 12 and Ben Drury 11, while Dylan Levis and Nolan Gilbert tallied nine and eight, respectively. CV shot 17-of-23 from the foul line.
- Carlisle rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off Gettysburg in a 62-55 road win. The Thundering Herd were led by an impressive 25-point night from Dylan Young, who splashed four 3-pointers in the victory. Young got help from fellow guard Anthony Rouvre, who chipped in 11 points, and Jaydon Smith's eight points.
- Shippensburg pounded West Perry 68-19 with four players in double figures — Anthony Smith (18), Trae Kater (13), Jayden Statum (10) and Dalton Foore (10).
- Jordan Heisey scored a game-high 18 to lead Northern to a 68-37 victory over Waynesboro. Heisey knocked down four 3's, as did Tyler Weary (17 points). The Polar Bears finished with 12. Nate McGill chipped in 15 points.
HS Girls Basketball
- Big Spring remains undefeated after beating Upper Dauphin 49-26 at home Wednesday night. Aleya Eisenberg and Laney Noreika cracked double figures, scoring 14 and 12 each. The Bulldogs drille six 3's in the win, led by Eisenberg's four. The defense held UD scoreless in the third quarter.
- Mechanicsburg bounced back from Tuesday's loss to beat Eastern York 57-47. Talia Gilliard was held under her season average with 10 points, but Emma Castilla stepped up to provided 18 of her own. Allison Schrass also scored 10, while the Wildcats finished 15-of-24 from the foul line.
- The biggest difference in Carlisle's 49-42 loss at Chambersburg was a 16-7 deficit in the third quarter. Rachel Bell scored 14 points for the Thundering Herd, and Ryleigh Poole added nien points and Kiley Barnhart eight. But they could not overcome the Trojans' man defense and a hot shooting night from Kiki Walker, who finished with 20 points and five 3's.
- Cedar Cliff edged Mifflin County 39-32 thanks to 11 points from Taylor Ferraro and 10 from Natalie Uibel. The Colts started slow with just six points in the first quarter before scoring 11 each of the next three frames. The defense stepped up to hold the Huskies to 12 in the second half, including just three in the final frame.
- Katie Ryan scored 16 points and Quinlyn Fisher added 14 in Northern's 56-15 victory over Waynesboro. The Polar Bears knocked down five 3's and finished 9-of-15 from the charity stripe, flying out to a 32-9 halftime lead in the process.
HS Swimming
- Big Spring swept James Buchanan in a Colonial Division dual-meet Wednesday 99-66 (girls) and 121-21 (boys). Matt Raudabaugh led the boys with wins in the 200 freestyle (1:58.51), 500 free (5:19.18), 200 medley relay (1:57.89) and the uncontested 400 free relay (3:43.16). Mattea Penner guided the Bulldogs girls to wins in the 400 free relay (4:14.96), 200 free relay (1:54.87), 200 individual medley (2:26.18) and 100 free (58.51).