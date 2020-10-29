HS Sports Highlights: Kayla Unger, Carlisle girls volleyball beat Red Land in 5 sets; Trinity improves to 12-0

- Kayla Unger's 35 assists and 10 digs were key in Carlisle's entertaining 3-2 win over Red Land in which the Thundering Herd overcame a 2-0 set deficit (21-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-16, 15-12). Avery Gallahue tallied 12 kills in the victory.
- Trinity had little problem improving to 12-0 on the season, beating Bishop McDevitt 3-0 (25-5, 25-14, 25-11). Gracie Britten (10 kills, 6 aces, 4 blocks) and Lauren Trumpy (12 kills, 3 blocks) each cracked double-digit kills. Kendall Myers also had five kills and five aces in the win.
- Cumberland Valley dropped a 3-1 (25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19) game to Mid-Penn Commonwealth-leading State College. The Eagles got an impressive performance from Kara Lehman, who had 15 kills, 16 assists, two digs and two blocks. Jania Robinson led with four aces and 20 assists. Kennedy Snoke was busy from her libero spot with 30 digs, and Izzy Reisinger knocked down 12 kills.
- Palmyra clinched the Mid-Penn Keystone crown with a 3-0 win over Mechanicsburg. The Wildcats got 12 digs from Emma Martin and a busy 10 digs, four blocks, three aces and two kills from Jayden Eager. Ella Forsythe dished out 13 assists to go along with six digs, two kills and an ace in the loss.
- Chloe Hagenbuch recorded 16 assists, five digs and two aces in Big Spring's 3-0 loss (25-14, 25-9, 25-8) to Waynesboro. Mattea Penner added seven kills, seven digs and two aces, and Marlee Johnson had six kills, five digs and a block.
- Central Dauphin beat Cedar Cliff 3-1 (26-28, 25-23, 25-9, 25-23). Natalie Uibel had nine digs, eight kills and six blox, and Katie Quesenberry had an impressive 11 blocks for the Colts. Daniella Bazan added 12 digs.
HS Boys Soccer
- Nick Lamey scored in the 63rd minute to boost Camp Hill to a 1-0 win over Middletown. Marko Balic provided the assist.
- Cayden Seeger scored twice in East Pennsboro's 5-1 win over Susquehanna Township. Emmit Miller, Ben Starner and Zach White each scored in the win.
HS Girls Soccer
- Camryn Smeigh and Bridgette Cless each scored in West perry's 2-0 win over Boiling Springs. Bubblers goalie Mila Elash had two saves. The Bubblers outshot the Mustangs 19-4.
Congrats to @LaneyNoreika for scoring her 100th career point tonight. pic.twitter.com/N78Dr06RSi— @BigspringFH (@Bigspringfh) October 29, 2020
