HS Sports Highlights: Kaila Noel leads Carlisle girls volleyball in dramatic win; Trinity, Mechanicsburg also victorious

Carlisle pulled off a dramatic 3-2 (28-26, 20-25, 18-25, 25-15, 15-12) victory over Lower Dauphin thanks in part to a double-double from Kaila Noel.
The win bumps the Thundering Herd (3-2, 2-2 Keystone) back to .500 in the division.
Noel had 11 kills, 10 digs and five aces in a big night for the Thundering Herd. Kayla Unger dished out 32 assists and added seven digs and four aces.
- Olivia Zimmerman led the charge with seven kills in Trinity's 3-0 sweep of Bishop McDevitt, the Shamrocks' second win in as many days. Jena Minnick dished out 10 assists and added three kills and two aces. Ryanne Whiteman led with 10 digs, while Lauren Trumpy had five kills, Gracie Britten three and Kendall Myers two kills and two aces.
- Mechanicsburg bounced back from a home loss Monday to beat Red Land in five sets 3-2. Ella Forsythe was busy, dishing out 30 assists to go along with three aces. Her sets were spread out, with Gracen Nutt (8 kills, 7 blocks, 6 aces) and Emma Pietropola (8 kills, 2 aces) leading the way. Jayden Eager, Sarah VanPelt and Kelsey Harshbarger all had five kills. Emma Martin added 15 digs.
HS Boys Soccer
- Ben Starner's two first-half goals helped ensure a 5-0 East Pennsboro win over Bishop McDevitt. Starner also had a hand in all five goals, adding an impressive three assists, which produced two goals from AJ Knipe and another from Cole Conjar.
- Spencer Siverling pocketed a goal and two assists as Northern easily pushed aside James Buchanan 6-0 at home. Shepard Soisson added two goals, and Aidan Romano and Bailey Lutz each added goals. The final goal came on an own goal by JB. Joshua Hoffman stopped three shots in net.
- Adam Murr's three goals helped Greencastle-Antrim shut out Big Spring 5-0. The Bulldogs got six saves from Kyle Haupt and four from Peyton Weekly.
HS Girls Soccer
- Mechanicsburg blanked Waynesboro 5-0 ahead of a key meeting with Lower Dauphin set for Thursday. Halle Engle's hat trick sparked the comfortable Wildcats victory. She also added an assist. Lauren Costello had a goal and assist, Elena Hinkson dished out two dimes, Lily Eckroth had a goal and Julia Mayernick provided an assist. Mechanicsburg got four saves from Ari Frey.
- Jess Knaub tallied a hat trick as Trinity popped Susquehanna Township 5-0. Knaub scored twice unassisted, and Frances Maury and Cauley Spahr tallied the other scores for the Shamrocks. Erin Gnall stopped all five shots she faced in the win.
- Camryn Smeigh scored twice in a seven-minute stretch in the second half to give West Perry a 2-0 win over Shippensburg. Weber stopped seven shots for the Greyhounds.
HS Cross Country
- Madison Saltsburg's 22:38 topped the girls tri-meet between East Pennsboro, Northern and Covenant Christian, one in which her Polar Bears won 17-46 over CC and 15-50 over the Panthers. Seven P-Bears finished in the Top 8, including Dixie Ramsey (23:01) and Allie Engle (23:04) in second and third, respectively. East Penn lost both matchups by forfeit with not enough runners. On the boys side, Northern again went 2-0, beating EP 24-35. Covenant Christian only fielded one runner and lost both matchups 15-50. Reid Weber won the boys race in 17:42 for the P-Bears, with Panthers Elijah McKell (18:42) and Andrew Namatka (19:08) finishing second and third, respectively.
