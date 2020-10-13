HS Sports Highlights: Kaila Noel leads Carlisle girls volleyball in dramatic win; Trinity, Mechanicsburg also victorious

Carlisle pulled off a dramatic 3-2 (28-26, 20-25, 18-25, 25-15, 15-12) victory over Lower Dauphin thanks in part to a double-double from Kaila Noel.

The win bumps the Thundering Herd (3-2, 2-2 Keystone) back to .500 in the division.

Noel had 11 kills, 10 digs and five aces in a big night for the Thundering Herd. Kayla Unger dished out 32 assists and added seven digs and four aces.

Olivia Zimmerman led the charge with seven kills in Trinity's 3-0 sweep of Bishop McDevitt, the Shamrocks' second win in as many days. Jena Minnick dished out 10 assists and added three kills and two aces. Ryanne Whiteman led with 10 digs, while Lauren Trumpy had five kills, Gracie Britten three and Kendall Myers two kills and two aces.

Mechanicsburg bounced back from a home loss Monday to beat Red Land in five sets 3-2. Ella Forsythe was busy, dishing out 30 assists to go along with three aces. Her sets were spread out, with Gracen Nutt (8 kills, 7 blocks, 6 aces) and Emma Pietropola (8 kills, 2 aces) leading the way. Jayden Eager, Sarah VanPelt and Kelsey Harshbarger all had five kills. Emma Martin added 15 digs.

HS Boys Soccer